Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is gearing up for his eighth season in the NFL. While his career began on a high note, ever since then, he hasn't been able to produce any note-worthy moments.

Recently, Craig Carton talked about how nobody knows what Prescott's identity is as a quarterback in the NFL. He mentioned how everyone knows who Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson are, yet there is nothing certain about the Cowboys quarterback.

Here's what he said:

"What's the number four gonna do this year? And that this many years into his career is an unacceptable question to have to worry about. I know what Mahomes does, right?

"I know what Herbert is now. I know what Lamar Jackson is and on and on and on. I honestly do not know what Dak Prescott is, and nobody else does either.

"There’s a problem in Dallas, and then other cities like Dallas where being a great regular-season quarterback isn't enough. It might be good enough in Cleveland, in Houston, it's not good enough in Dallas."

Last season, Dak Prescott played only 12 games, yet he led the league in interceptions. This was a very concerning stat and it diminished what was a pretty solid year for him.

In 12 games last season, he had a passer rating of 91.1 while throwing for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He even had a great playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but played poor in the Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dak Prescott has no excuses this season

Dak Prescott will be a free agent in 2025, and he is looking for a new deal this year. If he doesn't take the Dallas Cowboys to the NFC Championship Game this season, then it won't be a surprise if Jerry Jones makes a bold decision regarding their quarterback.

The franchise recently added Trey Lance via trade from the San Francisco 49ers, and some believe he could eventually replace Prescott. As of now, Lance isn't ready to replace him, but nobody knows what will happen in the future.

There is a reason why Lance was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he can get quite better while working with the Cowboys coaching staff.

