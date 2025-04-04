Craig Carton claims Brock Purdy will get a $300,000,000+ contract extension from 49ers

Brock Purdy is the definition of rags to riches in the NFL. Selected in the final moments of the 2022 NFL Draft, he turned into the No. 1 quarterback from the class. He worked his way up through his rookie deal, but now the other shoe is getting ready to drop for the 49ers.
At least, that is what one NFL analyst believes. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Breakfast Ball," NFL analyst Craig Carton believed that a $300-million deal could be on the way for Brock Purdy (0:00):
“Wrap your mind around this, five or six-year deal with the first number of the deal being a three, meaning $300 million. There's some debate as to how much of that deal would be guaranteed.
"I would imagine they'd like it to be close to $250 [million] guaranteed. There's some pushback on that from San Francisco, but I was told the deal is a lot closer to happening than not happening, and he's going to be a $300 million man."
Of course, the difference between Purdy getting a five-year deal for $300 million and him getting a six-year deal for $300 million is significant. $300 million in five years would be $60 million per year in line with the top of the quarterback payscale. $300 million on a six-year deal would be $50 million, a level below the top-paid quarterbacks.
Where Brock Purdy's potential new salary might rank with other quarterbacks
Quarterbacks were never a cheap position in the NFL, but the salaries at the top of the pay scale dwarf those at the bottom. Purdy currently sits near the bottom, but if he makes the jump Carton is talking about, he will be at least in the top 10.
If he makes the full $60 million per season, his salary will be tied with Dak Prescott as the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, per Spotrac.
Brock Purdy is currently the 87th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of annual average salary at $934,252.
Joe Milton, who was recently traded to the Dallas Cowboys as the third-string quarterback, earns more per season. The lowest-paid quarterback expected to start in Week 1 of 2025 other than Purdy is Bo Nix at more than $4.5 million, which is roughly five times the 49ers QB's salary.
Will the San Francisco 49ers quarterback go from rags to riches overnight this offseason?
