Dak Prescott has made it a point to announce that he will focus on reducing his interception total during the 2023 NFL season. He led the NFL with 15 interceptions last year, despite playing in only 12 games.

He has recently acknowledged the issue and stated that it won't happen again this season.

The early returns on Prescott's promise haven't exactly been encouraging during the opening portion of Cowboys training camp. He has reportedly struggled with throwing interceptions during their practice sessions so far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apparently, Craig Carton has noticed Prescott's relative failures, recently mocking him on an episode of "The Carton Show":

"Good news, Cowboy fans. Another three. We are now at one, two, three, four, five, six, nine interceptions in the last three practices for Dak Prescott.

"Jerry Jones was asked about how a training camp is going. He made a point of saying, 'Cooper Rush is looking really good.' Last year, Cooper, when he played the five games, the Dallas Cowboys' offense averaged 27 points a game and 355 yards a game.

"Now, they were four and one in those five games. They are now turning up the heat a little bit on Dak because, to be fair, he's playing like cr*p."

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow



"Jerry Jones has made a point in saying that Cooper Rush is looking REAL good in camp. They're turning up the heat on Dak, because he's playing like crap." — @craigcartonlive Dak Prescott throws another 3 INT's at Cowboys practice"Jerry Jones has made a point in saying that Cooper Rush is looking REAL good in camp. They're turning up the heat on Dak, because he's playing like crap." — @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/mXbmmZAcrH

The good news for Cowboys fans is that Trevon Diggs has reportedly been the one forcing most of Prescott's interceptions. He was recently signed to a massive five-year contract extension worth $97 million in the 2023 NFL offseason, so their investment is showing positive signs so far.

Craig Carton implied that if Dak Prescott continues to struggle, he could potentially be replaced by Cooper Rush. While this is unlikely to happen during the 2023 NFL season, it's not out of the question as a future possibility, especially given Prescott's current contract situation.

Dak Prescott's performance could determine his immediate future with the Cowboys

Dak Prescott

It's unlikely that Jerry Jones would allow Mike McCarthy to replace Dak Prescott with Cooper Rush this year under any circumstances, even if he wanted to.

Prescott's contract has a lot to do with that, as he's currently among the top-ten highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. The issue for the veteran is that his deal only has two years remaining, putting his future in jeopardy.

Jones has made it perfectly clear that he believes this current version of the Dallas Cowboys roster is good enough to win a Super Bowl right now. If he doesn't think Prescott is the quarterback to get the job done, he won't hesitate to decline him a contract extension.

However, his increasing number of interceptions and failure to win multiple games in the playoffs could be cause for concern moving forward.