Will the Arizona Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray before the start of the 2023 season? After four underperforming seasons with the Arizona Cardinals to start his career, there's been serious chatter and rumors about the Cardinals moving on from the former first-overall pick.

However, on July 21, 2022, Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million mega extension with the Cardinals, including $160 million being guaranteed. This made it much harder for them to move on if they try to.

Radio host Craig Carton, who hosts The Craig Carton Show, spoke about three NFC teams that should try to acquire Dak Prescott. He included the Cardinals and thinks a Kyler Murray for Dak Prescott trade would benefit them.

"There are three NFC teams that right now, today, would make a trade for their starting quarterback for Dak Prescott without blinking. Those teams are: The Commanders, Sam Howell is their starting quarterback. Unproven young guy, we don't know if he's going to be any good, they would obviously make that trade. I think they're the only team in the NFC East that would."

"Tampa, we've seen how bad they look in minicamp with Baker and Trask, trying to throw the ball to wide-open receivers unsuccessfully. And the Arizona Cardinals, who even if Kyler Murray was quarterbacking for them to start the year, they’re done with Kyler, he’s a disaster.”

It is unclear whether or not the Dallas Cowboys would actually be interested in trading Prescott this off-season, as they seem to have confidence in him as their franchise quarterback.

Why Kyler Murray has been a bust so far in the NFL

Both Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott are decent, mid-tier quarterbacks, but it seems as if the clock is ticking faster for Murray.

Dallas seems to believe in Prescott more than the Cardinals (who are under new ownership) believe in Murray, and rightfully so.

Murray was the first-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and hasn't played like it thus far. Through four seasons, he has a losing record (25-31-1), only one playoff appearance, and no playoff victories.

Statistically, Murray isn't bad as he's completed 66.8 percent of passes, 13,848 yards, 84 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions with a passer rating of 92.5.

Murray also tore his ACL in Week 14 of last season, which could affect his mobility at the beginning of this season.

Do you think the Arizona Cardinals will trade Murray within the next year?

