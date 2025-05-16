Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor may be on the hot seat if he can't find success this upcoming season. Taylor, who has only led the Bengals to the playoffs twice in six seasons, has all the assets to field a winning team, yet success has been hard to come by.

On Friday, the topic of conversation on FS1's "Breakfast Ball" was which NFL team could be the first to make a change at head coach? Craig Carton then went on to give his take on Zac Taylor possibly being the wrong choice at head coach for a team as talented as the Cincinnati Bengals.

Q: Who will make a coaching change?

"It's going to be the Cincinnati Bengals. Honestly, what good has Zac Taylor done in Cincinnati that allows him to just keep his job? Missed the playoffs four out of six years, four out of six years, he's not even in the postseason, He did make it to a Super Bowl, okay, which is why he's kept his job for the last four years," Carton said.

"But I don't think he's a very good coach. I never have, by the way, and he's obviously benefited from having one of the best quarterbacks in football. But I speak to Bengals fans a lot because usually yelling at me. I don't think Bengals fans like Zac Taylor either."-Craig Carton said on "Breakfast Ball"

Craig Carton believes that quarterback Joe Burrow being one of the best in the league is a reason Taylor has kept his job thus far. Carton doubled down on his thoughts and speculated that Cincinnati Bengals fans may not be very fond of the head coach either.

Zac Taylor reminded Trey Hendrickson of the fallout regarding mini camp holdout

Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Trey Hendrickson has made it clear that he won't play this season under his current contract. As the defensive end continues to hold out, he did appear at mini Bengals mini camp this week and told reporters his appearance is only due to a text message from coach Zac Taylor.

Trey Hendrickson begrudgingly attended minicamp but didn't practice with his team. He told reporters that Taylor texted him one month ago and warned him that fees would begin to pile up if he didn't attend offseason workouts. Hendrickson said that frustrated him and then he sent a message that the Bengals didn't see an extension being negotiated soon.

In March 2025, Taylor told reporters that it was a 'wait and see' process with his defensive end. He remained optimistic that a deal could be worked out this offseason.

