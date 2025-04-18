The New York Jets made major changes during the 2025 NFL offseason, which includes hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn. One of the first key decisions he had to make was what to do with Aaron Rodgers.

The legendary quarterback was a disappointment in his two-year run with the franchise, but was still under contract. Accoding to Rodgers during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he flew from his home in California to meet with Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey in New York, and but was quickly told by the coach that the team will be going in a different direction for the position.

Admitted Jets fan and current analyst Craig Carton recently gave his take on the situation. He did so during a recent episode of Breakfast Ball and expressed optimism about the direction of the Jets.

Carton stated:

"Well, he's the same guy that when he left Green Bay, said his phone doesn't work in Malibu, so he didn't get any of the Green Bay Packers' calls. He's the same guy in 2013 that put out a tweet saying, 'I prefer,' I'm paraphrasing here, 'Face-to-face conversation versus phone conversation.' "

"So the Jets called him on it, and let me tell you something, the Jets are an embarassment of an organization... but maybe, just maybe, things are changing, because we're the team that got him to fly."

Aaron Rodgers appeared frustrated with the way the meeting was handled and even described that he and Aaron Glenn got into a bit of an argument in their back-and-forth. Craig Carton pointed out that the quarterback's exit from the Green Bay Packers previously was also met with controversial comments from Rodgers, but he appears encouraged about the Jets' new apparent culture in New York.

Aaron Glenn calls out Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Glenn

New head coach Aaron Glenn didn't waste much time in deciding to replace Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields ahead of the 2025 NFL season. According to the veteran quarterback in his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Glenn insulted him and called him out during their face-to-face meeting to discuss Rodgers' future.

Rodgers claimed that Glenn told him he wants to move on from him immediately so that he is not a distraction during meetings and other team activities. Rodgers expressed displeasure with the comment and told Glenn that he doesn't know him, but Glenn responded with by saying he doesn't either.

Rodgers concluded that he agreed that he doesn't know Aaron Glenn either, but that's apparently why he flew across the country to meet with him in person. He claims that the coach didn't have the same intentions and already had his mind made up before the quarterback's arrival in New York to have an official meeting.

