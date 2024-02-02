Craig Carton makes bold statement about Commanders' 2024 season under new HC Dan Quinn

Sports talk show host Craig Carton doesn't have much faith in the Washington Commanders going into 2024.

Washington finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record and fired head coach Ron Rivera. On Thursday, it was reported that the Commanders hired Dan Quinn to be their new head coach.

Following the hiring of Quinn, speaking on his show, Carton claimed the Commanders will be even worse in 2024 than they were in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"We were talking about that Seattle gig and that Dan Quinn didn't get it, right, because (Mike) Maconald got it, that was a wrap. There were (people) that said don't count him out for Washington yet.

"He had an interview there and still is a finalist for that gig. Well, now it's official, the Washington Commanders are going to lose 14 games next year. The Commanders hired Dan Quinn and they are going to lose 14 games next year."

Going into 2024, the expectations will be low for the Washington Commanders. But a bright spot is the fact that Washington has the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so the Commanders will likely draft a quarterback.

If Washington can hit on the quarterback, the Commanders should be better than last season, as Sam Howell struggled mightily last season.

The hire, however, was a bit of a surprise, as Washington hired longtime former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman to help with the head coaching search, and the two ultimately landed on Quinn.

Dan Quinn's coaching career

Dan Quinn will be a head coach in the NFL for the second time in his career when he takes over the Washington Commanders in 2024.

Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 until 2020 but was fired five games into the 2020 season after going 0-5. He finished 43-42 as head coach of Atlanta, as well as going 3-2 in the playoffs.

He led the Falcons to the Super Bowl in his second year with Atlanta, but they lost to the New England Patriots.

Quinn first coached in 1994 as the defensive line coach at William & Mary. After going to Virginia Military Institute and then Hofstra, he broke into the NFL as a defensive quality coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

Quinn also served as the defensive coordinator of the Florida Gators for two seasons before becoming the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2013 until 2014 and was then hired by the Falcons.

Following being fired by Atlanta, Quinn was the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator. In his first season with the Cowboys, he was named the 2021 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, and did receive head coaching interest last year but opted to stay with Dallas.

Poll : Do you think Washington will lose 14 games next year? Yes No 0 votes