The Dallas Cowboys are aiming to be strong contenders for the Super Bowl in the upcoming 2023 NFL season, driven by owner Jerry Jones' unwavering ambition.

However, there are doubts surrounding the team's ability to deliver when it counts. Amidst this skepticism, Craig Carton stands out as an optimistic voice, expressing his positive outlook for the Cowboys during a recent episode of The Carton Show.

Here's what Carton had to say:

"I think they are the third best team in the NFC behind the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. And I say with all due respect to everybody else, New Orleans with Derek Carr will probably win the division, the Giants who did win a playoff game last year as well, but I think the Dallas Cowboys are sneaky."

"I think they're the 3rd best team in the NFC! I think the Dallas Cowboys are sneaky." — Are the Cowboys Super Bowl contenders?"I think they're the 3rd best team in the NFC! I think the Dallas Cowboys are sneaky." — @craigcartonlive Are the Cowboys Super Bowl contenders?"I think they're the 3rd best team in the NFC! I think the Dallas Cowboys are sneaky." — @craigcartonlive https://t.co/rOoOwm9QgG

Carton's analysis of the Cowboys came after he agreed with the following statement by one of their offensive linemen, Tyler Smith, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

"I know we have the team to go out there and win it all."

Dallas made progress during the 2022 NFL season after making an appearance in the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive season. This time, they also won a postseason game, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were then eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers for the second year in a row.

Dak Prescott will be looking to build off last season's relative success and get one step closer to winning a Super Bowl ring. He will also need to improve on his disappointing 2-4 career record in the playoffs.

What are the Cowboys' odds to win a Super Bowl this year?

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones

While some may think Craig Carton was giving a hot take on the Dallas Cowboys, his opinion of them actually lines up with the oddsmakers. Like Carton, the books also have Dallas as the third favorite to come out of the NFC this year.

Their current +1600 odds to win a Super Bowl ring this year ranks only behind the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC. This lines up directly with Carton's top three teams in the conference.

