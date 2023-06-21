Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins have more in common than meets the eye. They are both star wide receivers and they might both be looking for a new team in the coming season. While for Hopkins that is a foregone conclusion after leaving the Arizona Cardinals, for Diggs the calculation is a bit different.

When DeAndre Hopkins left the the Cardinals, it was not as if he was departing a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They are in the midst of a rebuild as much as any other team ever was. Stefon Diggs, though, plays for the Buffalo Bills, who are going to be among the Super Bowl favorites again this year.

However, it seems the favorite tag does not sit well with the current Bills wide receiver because while they may be winning in bookmakers' odds, they have not lifted the Lombardi Trophy yet. In the past three season, they have lost twice in the divisional round and once in the AFC Championship. They have never been to the Super Bowl, let alone win it.

The Bills have seen their contenders in the AFC make it all the way, including Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs winning it all last season and going to the final game two years prior. They have also seen Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals make it to the final game in the interim.

This season, the assignment has gotten even harder with Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets in their own division and they will have to battle a contender to top their own division. All these factors could have been playing into Stefon Diggs' thinking.

But if Craig Carton is to be believed, the failure to land DeAndre Hopkins is weighing on him too. The Buffalo receiver restructured his contract, possibly in the hope that it will free up funds for more offensive weapons to be added to the team. Instead, that has not materialized and that is reportedly a prime source of frustration.

Carton said,

"Stefon Diggs is frustrated because after he restructured his deal the Bills failed to land DeAndre Hopkins."

"Stefon Diggs is frustrated because after he restructured his deal the Bills failed to land DeAndre Hopkins."

Does DeAndre Hopkins concur with Stefon Diggs on the Buffalo Bills' outlook?

It seems Stefon Diggs is not the only one downbeat on his own team's chances to win the Super Bowl this year. While DeAndre Hopkins has tried out with the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots, he has not signed a deal.

Chiefs Insider @ChiefsInsider The fact DeAndre Hopkins didn't sign a deal with the #Patriots on Thursday, LIKE EVERYONE predicted he would, tells me #Chiefs are likely the main factor he did not. He's a luxury, but at days end, if he watched the ring ceremony last night in KC, it's Bling vs. Coin! The fact DeAndre Hopkins didn't sign a deal with the #Patriots on Thursday, LIKE EVERYONE predicted he would, tells me #Chiefs are likely the main factor he did not. He's a luxury, but at days end, if he watched the ring ceremony last night in KC, it's Bling vs. Coin!

He is still hoping to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, who he views more of a team that is ready to win the Super Bowl again so that the former All-Pro can add it to his resume. That he puts them above the Bills is another damning indictment.

