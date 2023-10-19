Craig Carton questions Micah Parsons, Cowboys' for backing a "fragile" Dak Prescott

Micah Parsons has already shown that he's one of the leaders of the Dallas Cowboys in just his third season in the league. The two-time Pro Bowler recently came to the defense of his quarterback Dak Prescott.

Despite the comments, Craig Carton commented on his FS1 show, wondering why Dallas and Parsons are supporting a "fragile" player in Prescott:

"I now get concerned that Micah Parsons, Mike McCarthy and more people in the organization are worried that Dak's fragile, and to Dak's credit, he's never shown that he's fragile," Carton said.

"I don't understand why the new thing in Dallas is; Let's publicly backup our quarterback and tell the world how tough it is to be Dak Prescott," he added. "The back pages of the New York papers have not been kind to a lot of quarterbacks and Dak has never experienced that level of vitriol and hatred."

Parsons talked about the media and its treatment of the franchise quarterback on his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons":

"I just don't condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and [not] have the same energy for the Eagles. ... We want the same energy for everybody, because there's a whole bunch of bashing when it's Dak Prescott, but not the same when it's the Eagles."

The Cowboys are coming off a win on Monday Night in Week 6 over the Los Angeles Chargers. Prescott threw for 272 yards and a touchdown while Parsons had a sack in the 20-17 win.

When will Micah Parsons and the Cowboys face the Eagles this season?

The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year will see quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. It will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Their second head-to-head matchup will be in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium in Week 14. Both teams won at home in their games last season.

Currently, the Cowboys sit a game behind the Eagles in the competitive NFC East with a 4-2 record. The Eagles were handed their first loss of the season in Week 6 to the New York Jets and now have a 5-1 record.

Dallas is on a bye in Week 7 as the Eagles are facing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.