Craig Carton urges 49ers to explore trading Brock Purdy as QB eyes contract extension

NFL analyst Craig Carton believes the San Francisco 49ers should consider trading star quarterback Brock Purdy. On Friday, when previewing the upcoming NFL season on the Breakfast Ball show, Carton expressed concern about Purdy's performance without the offensive weapons he has had so far in his career.

Ad

"The question is, if you give Brock Purdy the mega contract, the $50 million plus contract who's he throwing the ball to?" Carton said.

"Can you count on McCaffrey to be healthy? I don't know anymore if you can. And how good a coach is Kyle Shanahan, when you've emptied the cupboard of the majority of talent that we've come to know and respect as Super Bowl worthy. Which is why I think San Francisco should entertain the notion, dare I say it, of trading Brock Purdy."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Citing how the 49ers traded away three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, Carton continued by outlining how the 49ers could receive a large package for Purdy if he was traded.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I mean, you've got the Giants, you've got the Browns, all desperate to get a quarterback," Carton added. "In theory, could have Pittsburgh. I'm not including them because of where they're picking in this particular draft. But if you're willing to have three first Rounders to go get Trey Lance, what do you think those two would give you for Brock Purdy?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Brock Purdy be traded from the 49ers?

At this time, there appears to be no indication that the 49ers are attempting to trade Purdy. Though the franchise has been busy trading away, releasing, and revamping the roster this offseason, San Francisco appears to be trying to sign Purdy to a long-term contract extension.

Since becoming the starting QB of the team, Purdy has been sensational and a revelation after being selected in the seventh round, No. 262 overall by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance during his reign as the starting QB. Through his three-year career, Purdy has 9,518 passing yards, 72 total touchdowns, 27 interceptions and an impressive completion percentage of 67.5%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.