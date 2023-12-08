Craig Carton wants Travis Kelce's Chiefs embarrassed by Josh Allen's Bills with Taylor Swift in the building

Travis Kelce's Chiefs have had better years. Despite the NFL calendar being only at Week 14, the team is already tied for the second-most losses in a season in the Patrick Mahomes era. The limping Chiefs are 1-2 in their past three games and the Bills aim to make it 1-3. However, Josh Allen isn't the only one hoping to see a disasterclass performance from Kansas City.

Speaking on the Craig Carton Show, NFL analyst Craig Carton expressed a strong desire for the Chiefs to get humbled in front of Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift:

"I think the Bills win the game and put a 30-burger on the Kansas City Chiefs and I hope Taylor Swift is there to see it."

Carton's comments blend in with a large chunk of the NFL fanbase who are exhausted, turned off or otherwise frustrated with the amount of coverage the league has given Swift. Broadcasts have repeatedly shown her cheering on the team. The NFL's social media pages have repeatedly posted about Swift, with seas of groaning fans.

Travis Kelce teetering on crossing yearly milestone

While the team continues to fight to recapture its dominating presence in the AFC, Kelce has a personal accomplishment that he's hoping could be done this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is just one touchdown and 63 yards away from earning more yards in a season than in both of his first two seasons in the NFL. In other words, with 63 more yards and a touchdown, his 2023 season won't be the worst of his career in seasons in which he played at least one game.

In 2013, he missed the entire season due to injury. In 2014, he earned 862 yards and five touchdowns. Then, in 2015, he earned 875 yards and five touchdowns.

Travis Kelce's ultimate goal, however, is likely more than that. If he can put together a truly explosive performance, he can also cross the 1,000-yard mark. He currently sits at 813 yards.

If he can do just a bit better than his performance on Oct. 22 against the Chargers (12 catches for 179 yards), he can leave Josh Allen and Craig Carton smarting. Will Kelce be telling haters to shake it off after the game?

