“Crazy spray” “That was a missile”: NFL fans react as ex-Dolphins LB Shaq Barrett dodges baby's diarrhea projectile

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaq Barrett has gone viral after footage showed him reflexively dodging his baby’s poo while changing diapers. The two-time Super Bowl champion showed how athletic reflexes can also have domestic applications, especially for dads.
The 32-year-old’s dad reflexes have been prompting different reactions from fans online, especially on social media platforms like X.
Hybrid Athlete Guy wrote:
“Crazy spray by baby and crazy hops by Dad.”
Pakachi also wrote:
“Shaq Barrett’s diaper-dodging leap is peak dad reflexes, but let’s be real, diarrhea’s no match for an NFL linebacker’s agility. Controversial take: Parenting’s the ultimate high-stakes game, and Barrett’s proving he’s got MVP-level instincts off the field too.”
Espagueti-O commented:
“Imagine if he injured himself and was out for the rest of the season: ‘Shaq Barrett sidelined with a projectile baby poo-induced leg fracture.’
Elina also commented:
“To have a recording is hilarious. They will laugh about this in a few years.”
Athlete Swag wrote:
“Dad reflexes are undefeated! Those quick moves are just as impressive as anything he’s done on the field lol.”
Justina commented:
“NFL needs to add this to the highlight reel.”
Shaq Barrett has discussed the viral moment in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, where he said:
“A lot happened in the one second that I had. I heard a fart. Half a second later, it was spraying. So, I just reacted and jumped out of the way.”
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player also mentioned the fate of the soiled chair that has been accompanying the viral video online. He said:
“The chair is gone. We had a 1-800 guy pick it up.”
A family man, Barrett has been married to his wife, Jordanna, who first posted the video on Instagram, since 2012. Together, they have five children, including their baby, whom they recently welcomed.
From going undrafted to ruling the league: Shaq Barrett’s NFL story
Fresh out of Colorado State, Shaq Barrett was undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft. However, he was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, working his way up the team’s hierarchy.
He would go on to spend five seasons with the Broncos, winning Super Bowl 50 with them. He left to join the Buccaneers in 2019, spending another five seasons. He won another Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers.
He was with the Dolphins briefly before returning to Tampa Bay for a last stint in 2024.
