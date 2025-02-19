Cris Carter doubles down on bold take after labeling Ohio State WR 'best player in the country'

Former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter praised wide receiver prospect Jeremiah Smith, who made the rounds during his freshman season in college football. Smith put on a show with the Ohio State Buckeyes, helping the program win the national championship in January.

He's still years away from entering the NFL draft, but Carter believes Smith has already established himself as the best player in his position. On Wednesday's edition of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show, Carter was inquired about his bold assessment of the 19-year-old playmaker.

Kay: "I just saw the headline. Those are big words. 'Best player in the country?'"

Carter: "Who's better? I mean, he is a special, special player, and he is a generational player, and he's been that good, and he has that work ethic that we like, um, he's not a diva. He's like a tight end, running back, linebacker. He has that type of mindset. ...

"A lot of people don't realize he was a state champion in the three or 400 intermediate hurdles in the state of Florida as a junior and the 110 high hurdles in 6am Florida. Now, to do that, you have to have exceptional endurance, speed, and quickness, but in his senior year, he wasn't able to run because he was playing spring football for Ohio State."

Last season, Smith posted 76 receptions for 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also logged in six carries for 47 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Buckeyes are coming off a terrific season and with players like Jeremiah Smith leading the way, they should be a perennial contender for the foreseeable future.

Cris Carter warns Steelers about potential George Pickens issues

While he hyped up Jeremiah Smith, Cris Carter warned the Pittsburgh Steelers about one of their best players, George Pickens. On Kay Adams' show, Carter said the Steelers should seek veteran guidance for Pickens.

Over the years, Pickens has been criticized by fans and analysts for his antics. The latest incident he starred in happened in Week 17 when he abruptly ended a locker room interview over questions about miscommunication with Russell Wilson.

This guidance Carter suggested would cost millions to the Steelers, but a lot is at stake with Pickens.

