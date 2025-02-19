NFL legend highlights major George Pickens issue that could cost Pittsburgh millions

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter identified a critical leadership void surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. Carter suggested the team to invest heavily in veteran leadership - a move that might cost them millions in free agency

Pickens' talent has flashed through three NFL seasons. His 16.3 yards per catch average demonstrates his downfield ability. Yet inconsistency marked his 2024 campaign, with 59 receptions for 900 yards and just three touchdowns.

On Wednesday's episode of "Up & Adams," Carter emphasized the need for veteran guidance.

"He is a tremendous talent, but he has lapses where he does not make an impact on the game in a positive way," Carter said. "Unless you get a veteran quarterback or someone they respect, you can keep those antecedents. A lot of us receivers have done it through the years. It does not help the quarterback, it does not help the team, it does not help the coaching staff."

Carter specifically pointed to proven veterans like DeAndre Hopkins (projected at $15.19 million annually) or Amari Cooper (estimated at $14.22 million per year) as potential mentors.

Pickens' late-season performance raised red flags. He missed three games with a hamstring injury. Upon return, he managed just three catches for 50 yards against Kansas City. A Week 18 showing versus Cincinnati yielded one reception for zero yards with multiple drops.

George Pickens' trade speculation grows as Raiders show interest

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff highlighted how George Pickens' attitude affected his late-season performance. Multiple drops against Cincinnati in Week 18 and visible frustration during a playoff loss to Buffalo showcased his struggles in crucial moments:

"I'm watching the guy they got now, and like, yeah he's physically gifted and makes some sweet plays, but would I depend on this guy in a huge game against the Ravens, the Chiefs, the Bengals, in November, December? No chance," Middlekauff said on The Chipped Ham and Football podcast on Tuesday.

A Week 17 incident particularly stood out when Pickens abruptly ended a locker room interview after questions about route miscommunication with quarterback Russell Wilson. In November 2024, he drew criticism for appearing disinterested in preventing an interception return against Washington.

The Las Vegas Raiders emerged as a potential trade destination. Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team noted Pickens' affordable $3.6 million cap hit for 2025 makes him appealing. The Raiders finished 29th in explosive pass rate last season and need receiving weapons.

The Steelers face mounting pressure to resolve George Pickens' situation. His game-winning touchdown against Baltimore in Week 5 of 2023 showed his potential. Yet seven games under 60 yards in 2024 highlight his inconsistency.

