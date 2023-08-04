Cris Collinsworth and NFL fans looked on as events reminiscent of Super Bowl 47 transpired at the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

Between the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, about half of the lights in the stadium went out, stopping play.

During the extended pause, cameras showed Aaron Rodgers draped in darkness. As cameras focused on him, Mike Tirico and Collinsworth joked about the quarterback getting a second darkness retreat.

During the barrage of jokes, the commentator made what some thought of as a joke but led others to worry. One fan's Twitter post prompted a discussion on Reddit. Here's what was said:

Bruce Nolan @BruceExclusive “I’ve been in darkness most of my life so I can relate to that.”



Do we need to check in on Cris Collinsworth?

Of course, the lights eventually did come on and play resumed for a fun fourth quarter.

Cris Collinsworth at Dallas Cowboys v Washington Redskins

Cris Collinsworth has been with NBC's Sunday Night Football now for 13 seasons. The 2023 season will be his 14th. At 64 years old, he can continue to work for another decade if he wants, but he's on the doorstep of the typical retirement age in the United States.

Cris Collinsworth calls Hall of Fame game where Browns completed comeback against Jets

In our first taste of football in several months, the New York Jets took a 13-point lead against the Cleveland Browns. This was to two Greg Zuerlein field goals and an Israel Abanikanda touchdown (Zuerlein converted the PAT).

With 35 seconds to go in the second quarter, Cleveland pulled a touchdown back as Kellen Mond completed a three-yard pass to John Kelly Jr. The kick from Cade York was good, but the quarter's scoring was not over as Zuerlien nailed a 53-yard field goal for the Jets.

A Demetric Felton TD brought the deficit to two points, before Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed a pass to Austin Watkins Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown.

The comeback was complete and the match finished 21-16 to the Browns.