"Best duo of all time" - Cris Collinsworth's reaction to Al Michaels leaving is winning over the internet

Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels are going their separate ways. The longtime duo will be apart in 2022 as Michaels has decided to join Amazon for their new Thursday Night Football spot. The entire country seemingly joined in a moment of emotion when the news broke.

Collinsworth took to Twitter to post his goodbye to the legendary commentator, giving fans a place to express their emotions. Here's a look at what the fans of Sunday Night Football had to say. First up was the original post that kicked off the emotional outpour.

Cris Collinsworth @CollinsworthPFF One final time with the greatest of all time! One final time with the greatest of all time! https://t.co/x85I66kOV1

Mike Tirico is reportedly taking over for Michaels, bringing back memories of his work on Monday Night Football with Jon Gruden. Matt is not happy about the change.

Matt @dr_remulak_ @CollinsworthPFF Tirico is so overrated. I can’t think of a single memorable Tirico call. @CollinsworthPFF Tirico is so overrated. I can’t think of a single memorable Tirico call.

As soon as news broke that the commentator was leaving, rumors began circulating that he would still call one or two games this season. The rumors are unconfirmed, but JF Clips seems hopeful.

JF Clips @JF_Clips @CollinsworthPFF I saw a report saying that Al would still do 1-2 NBC games including a playoff one, maybe not the end for Al and Cris just yet @CollinsworthPFF I saw a report saying that Al would still do 1-2 NBC games including a playoff one, maybe not the end for Al and Cris just yet

The famous line with Collinsworth is how he talks about players using the phrase "now here's a guy..." Diego Juarez turned the phrase back on the commentator while expressing sadness.

Diego Juárez @diegojuarezs12 @CollinsworthPFF Now here’s a guy doing the slide for the last time with his pal @CollinsworthPFF Now here’s a guy doing the slide for the last time with his pal 😭

David Vitone joins a long list of those who watched the commentator call games during their childhood and well into adulthood.

Broken_zinc recalls their childhood sitting in front of the television while watching the commentator narrate football games.

broken_zinc @BrokenZinc @CollinsworthPFF Legit sad. Best duo to ever do it. I remember being young and getting so angry anytime a football game was on and called by anyone else. @CollinsworthPFF Legit sad. Best duo to ever do it. I remember being young and getting so angry anytime a football game was on and called by anyone else.

William Hemm took a moment to insult the color commentator, admitting to wishing that Collinsworth would be the one to slip out the door. Put simply, there's always one.

william hemm @HemmWilliam @CollinsworthPFF Damn I was hoping it was you leaving. Guess I'll have to keep watching sunday nights muted. @CollinsworthPFF Damn I was hoping it was you leaving. Guess I'll have to keep watching sunday nights muted.

Micah Lee gave respect to the two commentators, saying the program would never be the same.

Micah Lee @micahlee627 2 legends, 2 Hall of Famers in the booth. All respect to you both @CollinsworthPFF I'm gonna miss you two together. Sunday Night Football will never be the same without you guys.2 legends, 2 Hall of Famers in the booth. All respect to you both @CollinsworthPFF I'm gonna miss you two together. Sunday Night Football will never be the same without you guys. 🙏 2 legends, 2 Hall of Famers in the booth. All respect to you both

DC writes that they were a fan of the duo.

DC @DylansRawTake @CollinsworthPFF Don’t understand the hate sometimes you receive. You two are legends. Both were great together. @CollinsworthPFF Don’t understand the hate sometimes you receive. You two are legends. Both were great together.

Neil Parker shared an anecdote about something the commentator said on air that made them laugh.

Neil Parker @NeilParker66 @CollinsworthPFF Al is the greatest of all time for sure. I wish him well but will miss his wit and subtle humor. I remember one time a game in GB where half the people had their hunter orange on bc it was cold (it was -5) and Al said, (sic) “I sure hope a deer doesn’t run onto the field.” @CollinsworthPFF Al is the greatest of all time for sure. I wish him well but will miss his wit and subtle humor. I remember one time a game in GB where half the people had their hunter orange on bc it was cold (it was -5) and Al said, (sic) “I sure hope a deer doesn’t run onto the field.” 😂

This tweet shows that not everyone is up to the news every minute of every day. Several people, including Kelly O'Donnell, thought the commentator would retire. At the Super Bowl, a clip was circulated about Eminem asking Michaels if he would retire, further indicating that everyone was bracing for the big news. Instead, they will get to watch him on another night.

With Al Michaels gone, who is calling games where?

Joe Buck at Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

Al Michaels wasn't the only change at commentator this offseason. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are now set to call games for Monday Night Football. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are expected to call games on NBC. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be calling games for Amazon. Peyton and Eli Manning are returning for more Manningcast episodes.

Put simply, there has been more movement in the booth this offseason than in the last decade or longer. Which network will emerge with the top program in the 2022-23 season? With plenty of time for further moves ahead, what will the final lineups look like in 2022-23?

