Cris Collinsworth or Troy Aikman? Lions HC Dan Campbell reveals which commentator he likes more

Dan Campbell would likely agree that Cris Collinsworth and Troy Aikman are two of the most polarizing color commentators in the business. Fans across the country have made their opinions on Aikman and Collinsworth known, but what do their colleagues think?

While at the Senior Bowl Summit at the Saenger Theater in Mobile, Alabama, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh were asked whether they preferred to work with Cris Collinsworth or Troy Aikman.

Between Collinsworth and Aikman, Dan Campbell was clear and honest about who he preferred.

"Troy Aikman. I just... uh, Troy," Campbell said.

Saleh seemed to agree, but he did not make it so obvious. Effectively, Campbell gave the short answer of who, and Saleh seemed to give a longer answer for why.

"You know, they're very different. Cris is like, you know, you get into a conversation. Troy is very direct. [He] just asks a question, [I] answer it, [we] move on. [He] doesn't want to chit-chat," Saleh added.

Dan Campbell prefers direct questions, but does he give direct answers?

The Lions' leader was direct in answering the question, but is he a talker? His talks at the media breakfast the next morning seemed to lean a bit more into the "Collinsworth" conversation type. Put simply, at the media breakfast the next day, he was quite talkative.

As his media availability was wrapping up, it was clear the Lions' head coach wanted to stick around and shoot the breeze with the media. His media assistant almost had to pry him away from the podium at the event. It even took the assistant several attempts to get the coach to break away from the conversation.

However, one's willingness to speak doesn't win football games, which is what the coach was hired to do. The "Jets" and "Lions" face off in the Senior Bowl on Saturday, February 5th, at 1:30 PM CT or 2:30 PM EST. The game can be seen live on NFL Network at that time.

The game will feature the top prospects in the country as they try to separate themselves and give themselves a case to get drafted in the highest possible spot. This year, the game's top prospects are Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Carson Strong, Bailey Zappe, Malik Willis, and Desmond Ridder.

