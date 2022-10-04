Who is SNF commentator Cris Collinsworth and why are NFL fans concerned? 

Cris Collinsworth, the Cooper Kupp of the '80s and one of the most accomplished broadcasters in NFL history, has been around longer than you can imagine. His name certainly rings a bell among real NFL fans.

The former first-team college football All-American, three-time Pro Bowler, and University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame member has been a mainstay in the broadcasting business for over four decades.

Jared Koller @JaredKCTV5 A compilation of Cris Collinsworth laughing at how good Patrick Mahomes and the #ChiefsKingdom offense was in the first half. @KCTV5 A compilation of Cris Collinsworth laughing at how good Patrick Mahomes and the #ChiefsKingdom offense was in the first half. @KCTV5 https://t.co/r5Hz6etQmD

But, lately, ardent NFL supporters have become concerned about the broadcaster. Let's discuss why they have been concerned.

Why are NFL fans concerned about Chris Collinsworth?

Old NFL fans might remember Chris Collinsworth as the fresh face wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals who surpassed 1,000 receivingf yards four times (in 1981, 1983, 1985, and 1986) and was named to the Pro Bowl in 1981, 1982, and 1983 seasons.

Others might remember him not so fondly due to his second-quarter fumble in Super Bowl XVI, which turned the tide of the deciding game.

However, new viewers are concerned about the potential Hall of Fame broadcaster's recent appearance and hoarse voice during a live commentary. It was especially prevalent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Dallas Cowboys game in Week 1 of the new NFL season.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Cris Collinsworth on his voice: "I feel great."



Mike Tirico: "You feel fine, it's just... two games, three days, red-eyes, a bunch of travel... my man's playing hurt!" Cris Collinsworth on his voice: "I feel great."Mike Tirico: "You feel fine, it's just... two games, three days, red-eyes, a bunch of travel... my man's playing hurt!" https://t.co/rdCiPGzurC

Collinsworth's co-commentator was just as bothered, prompting him to assure him that there was no problem and that he felt great. This confirmation relieved onlookers all over the NFL landscape. No one wants to see a resilient battling ram down!

How much does Cris Collinsworth make?

Cris Collinsworth is one of the highest-paid media broadcasters out there. The NBC legend has called five Super Bowls and has been around for as long as the Dallas Cowboys have been trying to turn around their misfortunes.

He is a respected name in media, as proven by the $4 million he makes per season with NBC. However, we will keep you updated, as it is rumored that Collinsworth will be gunning for a significant pay rise following the spike in salaries of broadcasters of lesser ilk.

How old is Cris Collinsworth?

Colin Collinsworth is 63 years old and was born on January 27, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio.

Who is Cris Collinsworth's wife?

Cris Collinsworth's wife is the stunning attorney Holly Bankemper, whom he married in 1989. The couple shares four children and two grandchildren. Holly Bankemper is a practicing attorney, and the devoted wife and mother has done pretty well for herself over the years. Cris and Holly's children have varying degrees of success in sports. So, it's like they say, the apple does not fall from the tree.

Poll : 0 votes