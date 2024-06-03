Croatian president Zoran Milanović confers Bill Belichick with ‘Order of the Croatian Morning Star’: Report

Bill Belichick has spent almost four decades in various coaching roles in the NFL. However, the former New England Patriots head coach and GM received a one-of-a-kind honor during his visit to Croatia.

Even though Belichick was born in Nashville, the 72-year-old has ancestry across the ocean in Croatia. And the six-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots has lauded his connection to Croatia on many occasions.

Belichick arrived in Croatia as a special guest for the 3rd Sunset Sports Media Festival in Zadar. He arrived with Pete Radovich, the Senior Creative Director for CBS Sports, another American with Croatian ancestry.

Croatian President Zoran Milanović awarded the successful coach with the Order of the Croatian Morning Star with the image of Franjo Bučar, according to the office of the Croatian President. The official press release further stated:

“The President decorated Belichick for special merits in promoting Croatia’s reputation and interests in the United States of America during an exceptional sports career over many years.”

Belichick will be hosted by the Croatian government till 9 June. Further, the future analyst is set to meet Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Monday.

What is the connection between Bill Belichick and Croatia?

Bill Belichick has often been seen wearing a pin of the Croatian flag or a Croatian football jersey. According to historical records and Belichick himself, his grandfather, Ivan Biličić, emigrated to the USA in the 19th century, and some years later, he was joined by his wife, Marija. In 2022, Belichick said to reporters:

“I am proud of my heritage; it is something that will always resonate with me and I still stay in contact with my cousins and family members and relatives from Croatia. I am very proud of it.”

Bill Belichick, for the first time in 49 years, is not preparing with an NFL team for the next season. Hence, it looks like Belichick is making the best use of this free time by visiting the country of his grandparents and possibly even meeting his cousins and relatives there.