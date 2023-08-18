‘Cut Michael Irvin’: Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant makes a tough call on Dallas’ #88 shirt

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant played for the team from 2010-2017. He became one of their greatest wide receivers in franchise history, becoming a three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro while recording 537 receptions for 7,506 yards, and 75 touchdowns in his career.

Bryant is up there with Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson as one of the best pass catchers in Cowboys history.

Bryant was recently asked by Felipe Fontes, of Caps Off Podcast to play start, bench, and cut, between himself, Lamb, and Irvin. Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Damn, I mean I guess you gotta start CeeDee, bench me, you cut Irvin. We start CeeDee because it's his time right now. He's grinding, he's looking to have a phenomenal year.

"He's been busting his ass all training camp, so I'm looking forward to see what he do in that 88. I'm proud to say that I wore 88. I know Irv, I know Drew is too and I know CeeDee is too, so, it's just exciting just to sit back and just support somebody who is, you know, rocking that 88 well."

Expand Tweet

It was tough for Bryant to choose a Cowboys receiver to cut, but he wasn't going to pick himself. He didn't cut Lamb because he is currently in his prime.

Comparing Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and CeeDee Lamb's NFL careers

Dez Bryant during Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Make no mistake, Dez Bryant and Michael Irvin are two of the best wide receivers that the Dallas Cowboys have had on their franchise.

CeeDee Lamb is on his way to joining those two, as he enters his fourth season in the NFL.

Irvin played with the Cowboys from 1988-1999 and might have the best resume of the three. He's a three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, and one-time First Team All-Pro. He recorded 750 catches for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns in his career.

Bryant's numbers are a little lower than Irvin's but produced the same potent performances.

While Lamb is still at the beginning of his career, he could one day surpass both Dallas legends. In three seasons, Lamb has been named a two-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and has recorded 260 catches for 3,396 yards, and 22 total touchdowns.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Dez Bryant, Caps Off Podcast, and H/T Sportskeeda