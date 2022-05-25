"Can’t back track now…cut that man" - NFL fans react to Ryan Tannehill backtracking on comments made about Malik Willis

Ryan Tannehill didn't make many friends when he stated publicly that he cared little about the development of newly drafted quarterback Malik Willis. The Tennessee Titans selected Willis with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After trying to backtrack on those comments, fans took to Twitter to have their say on the matter.

Tannehill spoke about Tennessee's newest signal-caller at the beginning of May and described how things were between the new teammates. He said that he'd be taking a hands-off approach to Willis' development:

“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room. We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Vanessa Richardson @SportsVanessa Ryan Tannehill “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him”



True, it’s *technically* not his job.



But Tannehill has underperformed and has had questionable leadership skills.



Bad look for Titans QB to say this.



After feeling the public backlash and likely with a push from his agent, Tannehill tried to row backwards on the matter and had this to say to NFL fans:

“I meant no disrespect to Malik, or anything close to that. … I pride myself on being a great teammate.”

NFL fans dragged Ryan Tannehill for his Malik Willis comments

For many, the apology was a case of 'too little, too late', and his words rang hollow after revealing his true colors a few weeks ago.

This fan doesn't believe the quarterback even deserves a seat at the table in Nashville any longer, calling for his release:

7JS17 @7_JS_17 @BleacherReport @jwyattsports It’s disrespectful to the entire team, he’s a teammate, he’s suppose to help the team win…you do that as a veteran by mentoring EVERYONE WHO NEEDS IT. Can’t back track now…cut that man. @BleacherReport @jwyattsports It’s disrespectful to the entire team, he’s a teammate, he’s suppose to help the team win…you do that as a veteran by mentoring EVERYONE WHO NEEDS IT. Can’t back track now…cut that man.

The cutting talk didn't stop there...

KingSmoove__ @009Kingz @BleacherReport @jwyattsports He realized he could be out of the NFL the way he was talking @BleacherReport @jwyattsports He realized he could be out of the NFL the way he was talking

Meanwhile, this fan gave an idea of what a live look at Willis' reaction might look like:

Dwayne Flores @Dwayne_Flores95 @BleacherReport @jwyattsports Malik Willis right now after hearing what Tannehill just said about being a great teammate @BleacherReport @jwyattsports Malik Willis right now after hearing what Tannehill just said about being a great teammate 😬😒😒 https://t.co/OyTfZLyuAj

Perhaps trading him for Jimmy Garoppolo could solve the problem...

JOSIAH #TreyStan @DJosiahD3 @BleacherReport



- Unbiased football fan @jwyattsports Titans should give the 49ers a first round pick for Jimmy G. Jimmy will help Malik and will mentor him.- Unbiased football fan @BleacherReport @jwyattsports Titans should give the 49ers a first round pick for Jimmy G. Jimmy will help Malik and will mentor him. - Unbiased football fan

There was some traction to this:

This wasn't a universally appreciated idea:

There was some support for the quarterback amidst the dragging. These fans want this story to go away, thinking it never had legs to begin with:

MJ Tink @mj_tink2 @BleacherReport @jwyattsports Tannehill owes no explanation for his previous comments. You can tell it’s the off-season for the media. @BleacherReport @jwyattsports Tannehill owes no explanation for his previous comments. You can tell it’s the off-season for the media.

Unapologetic Infidel @chrismyers42 @BleacherReport @jwyattsports I don’t think he owes anyone an apology. Who in their right mind would help someone try to take their job? @BleacherReport @jwyattsports I don’t think he owes anyone an apology. Who in their right mind would help someone try to take their job?

Wherever you stand on this issue, it is probable that the Titans quarterbacks will have little to say on it going forward, hoping they can drown the matter in silence.

Many think that the Titans may regress in 2022 no matter who is under center. After finishing as the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, the Titans traded A.J. Brown and lost two starters on the offensive line. We will see how Tennessee perform this year when the season kicks off.

