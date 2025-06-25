  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Cut Russell Wilson" - Mark Schlereth pressures Giants to prioritize Jaxson Dart over sticking with veteran favorite QB

"Cut Russell Wilson" - Mark Schlereth pressures Giants to prioritize Jaxson Dart over sticking with veteran favorite QB

By Henrique Bulio
Published Jun 25, 2025 03:53 GMT
New York Giants Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
The New York Giants are adamant that Russell Wilson is their 2025 starter - Source: Getty

Since Jaxson Dart was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants, Russell Wilson has constantly been assured as the Giants' Week 1 starter. Although there are clamours from the fan base to watch the young quarterback, New York's brass has been clear that the rookie won't play in 2025.

The excitement for a new first-round quarterback always brings renewed hope for fans of a franchise. Dart, however, was considered by most of the analysts as a passer who would need time to get acclimatized to the NFL rhythm. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll's stance confirmed those views.

Not everyone is convinced, however, that this is the way to go. Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Mark Schlereth is more direct with his views for the Giants' plan, and he doesn't want to hear anything about sitting the rookie: he wants Dart to be their starter in Week 1.

also-read-trending Trending
"The Giants should cut Russell Wilson and start Jaxson Dart," he said on Breakfast Ball on FS1. "You start your rookie and you go with the growing pains and you understand that you're not going to the playoffs right now.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You do have a great defense, which is one of the best things you can give a young quarterback. I think it's just time to rip off the Band-Aid and say, 'Jaxson Dart, you're our guy.'"

The rookie has worked primarily with the second team during minicamps, with Wilson and Jameis Winston ahead of him in the depth chart. His first reps during minicamp were with the third team.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen backs Russell Wilson as starter for Week 1

After Dart was drafted, Brian Daboll instantly said that the veteran would start for his team. A few days later, the general manager reaffirmed the plan during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"Daboll came out and said, Russell is the starter, and we've been through this. Jaxson's going to come in, and he's got to learn the offense. There's a lot to learn," Joe Schoen said.

Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Giants, while Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal. None of the veterans are considered long-term options for the franchise.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications