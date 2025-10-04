“Cut him on the spot”; “We drafted a high speed idiot”: NFL fans react to Jaydon Blue developing blisters because of bizarre Louis Vuitton reason

The Dallas Cowboys had a bizarre injury scare earlier this week after rookie running back Jaydon Blue developed blisters during Thursday's practice as he was wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton-Nike cleats.Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins shared the news in his X post as coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed Blue's bizarre injury concern.Fans reacted to the development on social media, with many criticizing the rookie.&quot;We drafted a high speed idiot.&quot;a c @xcdres2LINKWe drafted a high speed idiot&quot;Cut him on the spot, do not pass go….that’s not a team player and this guy has shown you his IQ, just move on.&quot;Mike Farris @MikeFarrisMusicLINKCut him on the spot, do not pass go….that’s not a team player and this guy has shown you his IQ, just move on.&quot;This is the kinda 'Professionalism' that has kept him inactive. Team needs him and he pulls this. And now I’m sure he is questionable at best.&quot;CeeDeez TeeDeez @CeeDeezTeeDeezLINKThis is the kinda “Professionalism” that has kept him inactive. Team needs him and he pulls this. And now I’m sure he is questionable at best&quot;Jaydon Blue and his shoes is like if you had to encapsulate the entire Cowboys franchise in a brief news story.&quot;Boom Flavacol @BoomFlavacolLINKJaydon Blue and his shoes is like if you had to encapsulate the entire Cowboys franchise in a brief news story.&quot;The hell we doin? Gonna be compromised Sunday cuz he was wearing these cleats to stunt infront of his teammates?&quot;Shawn Wick @CowboysOracleLINKThe hell we doin? Gonna be compromised Sunday cuz he was wearing these cleats to stunt infront of his teammates?The Cowboys selected the former Texas Longhorns star with the 149th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft and signed him to a four-year, $4.63 million rookie deal.Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer poked fun at Jadon DanielsCowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer poked fun at the rookie running back for his cleat choice after he complained of a blister on Thursday.“About halfway through practice, I saw him laying. I say what the hell happened to Blue? ‘Coach, I’m fine. I got blisters.’ I said, ‘Oh, shocker. Look at the cool shoes you got.’”Jaydon Blue recovered from his issue as he showed for Friday's practice, this time in normal cleats.With running back Miles Sanders' status as 'questionable' on Friday's injury report, Daniels is expected to start his first NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Daniels shared his excitement about the opportunity:“I’m very excited. I was waiting for my time. I stayed patient. I was told to trust the process. I knew eventually if I stayed consistent and worked hard that time would come.&quot;Unless Sanders is somehow available for the Week 5 game, Daniels will be starting for the Cowboys on Sunday.