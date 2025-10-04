  • home icon
“Cut him on the spot”; “We drafted a high speed idiot”: NFL fans react to Jaydon Blue developing blisters because of bizarre Louis Vuitton reason

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 04, 2025 16:04 GMT
The Dallas Cowboys had a bizarre injury scare earlier this week after rookie running back Jaydon Blue developed blisters during Thursday's practice as he was wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton-Nike cleats.

Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins shared the news in his X post as coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed Blue's bizarre injury concern.

Fans reacted to the development on social media, with many criticizing the rookie.

"We drafted a high speed idiot."

"Cut him on the spot, do not pass go….that’s not a team player and this guy has shown you his IQ, just move on."
"This is the kinda 'Professionalism' that has kept him inactive. Team needs him and he pulls this. And now I’m sure he is questionable at best."
"Jaydon Blue and his shoes is like if you had to encapsulate the entire Cowboys franchise in a brief news story."
"The hell we doin? Gonna be compromised Sunday cuz he was wearing these cleats to stunt infront of his teammates?"
The Cowboys selected the former Texas Longhorns star with the 149th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft and signed him to a four-year, $4.63 million rookie deal.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer poked fun at Jadon Daniels

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer poked fun at the rookie running back for his cleat choice after he complained of a blister on Thursday.

“About halfway through practice, I saw him laying. I say what the hell happened to Blue? ‘Coach, I’m fine. I got blisters.’ I said, ‘Oh, shocker. Look at the cool shoes you got.’”
Jaydon Blue recovered from his issue as he showed for Friday's practice, this time in normal cleats.

With running back Miles Sanders' status as 'questionable' on Friday's injury report, Daniels is expected to start his first NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Daniels shared his excitement about the opportunity:

“I’m very excited. I was waiting for my time. I stayed patient. I was told to trust the process. I knew eventually if I stayed consistent and worked hard that time would come."

Unless Sanders is somehow available for the Week 5 game, Daniels will be starting for the Cowboys on Sunday.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

