  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NCAA Football Playoffs
  • "Cute proud mother-in-law" - Taylor Swift fans left in awe of Travis Kelce's mom Donna's special gesture 

"Cute proud mother-in-law" - Taylor Swift fans left in awe of Travis Kelce's mom Donna's special gesture 

By Prasen
Modified Mar 18, 2025 23:09 GMT
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce and his mother Donna Kelce. Getty

Taylor Swift's fans were overjoyed by a gesture from Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. After Swift's impressive eight wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, including the 'Tour of the Century' for her Eras Tour, Donna shared her pride on Instagram.

Ad

She posted a screenshot featuring Taylor's achievements to support her son's girlfriend. Fans quickly expressed their joy on X, with one commenting,

"this is so cute proud mother-in-law"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another wrote, "so she's finally proud of her."
Ad
One X user added, "Mama Kelce is so proud of Taylor!!"
Ad
"And it's not in the story it's in the main post," one fan pointed out.
Ad
"I thought this was fake," one more fan shared.
Ad

Also read: "She could have attended this"— Internet reacts to Taylor Swift's video appearance as Eras Tour wins Tour of the Century honor at iHeartRadio Awards

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce take home “Favorite Surprise Guest” at 2025 iHeartRadio Music awards

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won the "Favorite Surprise Guest" award. This award was for the Chiefs TE's unexpected appearance during Swift's "Eras Tour" concert at Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

Ad

The iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on Monday at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. LL Cool J hosted it, celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024.

Apart from Swift Fever, the ceremony featured performances by artists like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and GloRilla. Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award, and Mariah Carey received the Icon Award.

The awards celebrated the achievements of artists across various genres. Fan-voted categories added a special touch to the event. While Swift and Kelce did not attend the event, Kelce's mother expressed her pride on social media. Excited about their win, she particularly highlighted the moment when her son joined Swift on stage.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी