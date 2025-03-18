"Cute proud mother-in-law" - Taylor Swift fans left in awe of Travis Kelce's mom Donna's special gesture 

Taylor Swift's fans were overjoyed by a gesture from Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. After Swift's impressive eight wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, including the 'Tour of the Century' for her Eras Tour, Donna shared her pride on Instagram.

She posted a screenshot featuring Taylor's achievements to support her son's girlfriend. Fans quickly expressed their joy on X, with one commenting,

"this is so cute proud mother-in-law"

Another wrote, "so she's finally proud of her."

One X user added, "Mama Kelce is so proud of Taylor!!"

"And it's not in the story it's in the main post," one fan pointed out.

"I thought this was fake," one more fan shared.

Also read: "She could have attended this"— Internet reacts to Taylor Swift's video appearance as Eras Tour wins Tour of the Century honor at iHeartRadio Awards

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce take home “Favorite Surprise Guest” at 2025 iHeartRadio Music awards

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won the "Favorite Surprise Guest" award. This award was for the Chiefs TE's unexpected appearance during Swift's "Eras Tour" concert at Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on Monday at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. LL Cool J hosted it, celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024.

Apart from Swift Fever, the ceremony featured performances by artists like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and GloRilla. Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award, and Mariah Carey received the Icon Award.

The awards celebrated the achievements of artists across various genres. Fan-voted categories added a special touch to the event. While Swift and Kelce did not attend the event, Kelce's mother expressed her pride on social media. Excited about their win, she particularly highlighted the moment when her son joined Swift on stage.

