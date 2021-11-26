D'Andre Swift injury: Lions RB leaves game with shoulder injury

The Detroit Lions are playing on Thanksgiving and trying their best to get their first win of the NFL season after nine losses and a tie. They'll have to do so without one of their best players.

Running back D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury midway through the first half and was declared out after halftime. Swift had six touches and only nine yards before suffering his injury.

Jamaal Williams became the primary running back.

The Lions don't have many good offensive players on the roster, with Swift being a rare exception because of his playmaking ability. He was tackled on the Bears' sideline and took a while to get up after the play.

The Lions don't have many good offensive players on the roster, with Swift being a rare exception because of his playmaking ability. He was tackled on the Bears' sideline and took a while to get up after the play.

The Lions were winning the game and moving the ball well on offense with Jared Goff having a good game at the time, but the running game wasn't working. All nine of Swift's yards were by receiving plays.

Swift had three carries before getting injured, but they were not the most productive. He had a four-yard run, a zero-yard run and another one where he lost four yards.

For the season, Swift has much better numbers. He has 555 rushing yards over 137 carries for a 4.1 yards per carry average, plus 420 receiving yards.

He also has six total touchdowns.

The Lions are the worst team in the league and they don't have a good receiving group, so it's understandable why they use Swift in so many ways. They do have T.J. Hockenson as a good receiving option as well, but he's a tight end.

The receivers for the Lions leave something to be desired, so missing Swift is most certainly a detriment to the team.

It's unclear the extent of Swift's injury as of now, but he had injury problems in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns as well, so there's some level of concern about his health.

It's unclear the extent of Swift's injury as of now, but he had injury problems in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns as well, so there's some level of concern about his health. If you don't have enough good players, then you're always going to be on the edge when it comes to injuries.

Swift's recovery is important for Detroit to avoid a winless season, the second in 13 years.

