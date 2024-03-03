D’Andre Swift landing spots: Who should sign the Eagles RB for 2024?

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift is coming off the best season of his career, totaling 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns as he made his first Pro Bowl.

But apparently, that won't be enough for him to stick around in Philadelphia, as reports are emerging that Swift is set to hit the free-agent market this offseason.

It would be a rather interesting move by the Eagles, given that Swift was their most productive running back. Allowing him to walk out the door is odd unless he is commanding a sizable salary.

While D’Andre Swift seems certain to test free agency, the Eagles will no doubt be keeping a watch on how things go, as having him return would be a big boost to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's offense. But if he doesn't, plenty of teams will be after his services.

Here are three landing spots for D’Andre Swift

# 3 - New York Giants

With the future of Saquon Barkley murky at best and given that he would be commanding a salary of nearly $10 million APY, the Giants could move for a more cost-effective running back in Swift.

He already knows the division and is coming off a superb season, as he could be a nice piece to the offense for quarterback Daniel Jones. Swift also had more rushing yards than Barkley (962) last year.

# 2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Like the Giants, Las Vegas also sees its prized running back head to free agency. Although Josh Jacobs reportedly said he is willing to return on a one-year deal, it's unknown whether the Raiders would contemplate that.

With the offense in need of a stable running back, the Raiders could use the services of D’Andre Swift out of the backfield, as his quick burst and acceleration could be used to devastating effect.

# 1 - Baltimore Ravens

It seems the Ravens are being linked with every free-agent running back this offseason, so we might as well add D’Andre Swift to the list.

The Ravens are reportedly interested in Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, but all three would be expensive compared to Swift. We saw in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme last year that any running back can have success, and with Swift, the Ravens could be getting a superb player with something to prove who also wouldn't break the bank.