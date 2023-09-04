D. J. Moore fantasy outlook: Is Bears WR worth drafting in 2023?

D. J. Moore will start the 2023 season in a new town and with a new quarterback, as the Carolina Panthers sent him to the Chicago Bears as part of the trade to move up in the draft. The wide receiver has been good and consistent for most of his career, but a new team always forces adjustments.

Let's analyze how Moore should fare in the 2023 season and whether adding him to your team is a good idea.

D. J. Moore's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

The new wide receiver from the Chicago Bears is coming off one of the worst years in his career, and only the first time that he hasn't surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in a season after his rookie year.

Most of Moore's performance in 2022 can be explained through the lens of the Carolina Panthers' awful quarterback play. His total receptions dropped from 93 in 2021 to 63 in 2022, with only 888 yards to his name. To be fair, his seven touchdowns throughout the year were his best mark.

Moore should be the primary target for Justin Fields, and the young Bears quarterback will often look his way in third downs. As the two players build chemistry, the receiver's production should only improve throughout the year.

Is D. J. Moore a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Every time you can add a No. 1 receiver for a team to your fantasy team, you should do it. Even if Moore isn't a superstar receiver, he still adds a lot of value when he starts - he averaged 10.1 yards-per-target in 2020, and he hasn't skipped a beat in the upcoming seasons.

Moore could be in for a tough start as he gets used to Justin Fields in game situations, but the receiver will grow during the season once he gets used to his new quarterback. Considering he should earn over a hundred targets in 2023, he's a fantastic WR2 for your team.

Where should you draft D. J. Moore this year?

Moore represents great value if you can grab him in the 5fifth round, but a fourth round selection would still be okay depending on your league's size. He has a consensus ADP of #49, which checks out with his projections for the upcoming season.

The Bears will pass the ball more in 2023, creating more opportunities for scores and big plays for their quarterback. While Moore shouldn't lead your receiver room, he can be a regular starter for you.