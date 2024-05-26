In February earlier this year, the Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore said that he was "definitely on record" wanting Justin Fields back at Halas Hall. Fast forward three months, Moore has changed his mind, with quarterback Caleb Williams under the center.

The Chicago Bears revamped their offense this offseason. The first major move was in trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers to make way for 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams. The Bears drafted the former USC QB as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

D.J. Moore understands the move and discussed about the transition from Fields to Williams.

"Business is business," D.J. Moore said, via CBS Sports. "I seen it coming. So, at the end of the day, he (Justin Fields) was the quarterback last year, now we got Caleb (Williams). We’re gonna ride through H-E-L-L and back with him, so I’m just looking forward to seeing what he put out."

Moore also got extremely blunt on the real reason for participating in the voluntary Chicago Bears' organizeed team activities. He pointed to his contract's offseason workout bonus.

"Shoot, $200 grand on the line. I want to be here and make that money," Moore said.

"Outside of that you got to get the connection down with Caleb and with everybody, even Rome (Odunze) and the whole room. The whole offense just wants to be around each other and build that bond, the relationships that we had last year, and form it with new people."

Bears WR D.J. Moore expresses vote of confidence in Caleb Williams

D.J. Moore had a sensational 2023 NFL season. The Bears wide receiver recorded 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 96 receptions. He's had the chance to watch Williams play and is excited for the rookie.

"You can see that the natural leadership is there, the natural arm talent is there," Moore said.

"Everything about him, it's just always a positive thing. Even when he has a bad play, he's looking to learn real fast right after. That's all you can ask of him, for him to quickly forget but also learn at the same time."

Moore arrived in Chicago last year, in trade package from Carolina Panthers, for the Bears' No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He will look to show Caleb Willaims the lay of the land.