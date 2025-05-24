“Daddy is coming to visit”: NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers teasing Steelers move with Chicago road trip quote

Aaron Rodgers caused a stir with his comments about visiting Chicago at some point in the 2025 NFL season. The veteran quarterback is yet to decide his future, with the Pittsburgh Steelers still waiting to know whether he'll sign with them or end his professional career.

Ad

During a live YNK Podcast in Austin, Texas, the four-time NFL MVP was asked about a potential arrival in Windy City, a place he ruled during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

While the question raised some eyebrows, Rodgers responded and hinted that he might be back with his future team, which plays in Chicago next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No, but I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip," Rodgers said. "I don't know, I'm not sure. Gotta check it out."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This response sparked a lot of comments on social media. Some were excited and annoyed about the prospect of seeing Rodgers with the Steelers, who play the Bears in Week 13 of the 2025 campaign.

"He just let Chicago know Daddy is coming to visit!" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Steelers signing Rodgers? This is gonna be spicy," another fan said.

"So, he's missing OTA's, mini-camp. Is he going to sign right before the season kickoff in September?" another fan questioned.

Others noted that the Steelers aren't the only team that will visit Chicago in 2025.

"The Vikings and saints play in Chicago this season," one fan said.

"Non division teams that play at the Bears this year: Cowboys, Saints, Giants, Steelers, Browns," another fan wrote.

Ad

"So do the saints…" another fan added.

While many thought about the Steelers quickly, other fans recalled that Aaron Rodgers has more options.

Steelers insider dismisses concerns about Aaron Rodgers missing OTAs

One of the biggest concerns regarding Aaron Rodgers includes his absence from the Pittsburgh Steelers' Organized Team Activities. While they still wait to sign the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets player, Rodgers is missing important dates.

Ad

Insider Mark Kaboly clarified on Thursday that Rodgers' signing isn't in jeopardy despite the latest developments.

"Absolutely not," Kaboly said. "It would be a surprise to me that he would show up to OTAs. I do think we will see him at minicamp on June 10."

The Minnesota Vikings ruled themselves out of this race while the New Orleans Saints joined it following Derek Carr's decision. Time will tell, but it seems like the Steelers have new competition for this signing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.