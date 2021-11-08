Dak Prescott salary 2021: How much does Cowboys QB earn in Dallas?

Last season, Dak Prescott was playing for a long-term contract. The burden of trying to prove himself every week seemed to take a toll as Prescott was throwing for an absurd amount of yards, but the Cowboys were losing games.

Then disaster struck against the Giants when Prescott's leg was caught underneath him in a tackle and he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott was extremely emotional as he was leaving the field Dak Prescott was extremely emotional as he was leaving the field https://t.co/ay8ExxP8tk

The injury effectively ended the Cowboys' hopes of getting to the postseason as Andy Dalton took over. Dak's injury was two-fold. First, he was playing for a new contract and did not have one on the table. Secondly, he was out for the year and the damage was potentially career-threatening.

Luckily for Prescott and the Cowboys, he returned to pre-season in good shape and was rewarded with a brand new deal.

Prescott's 2021 contract details

Prescott signed a new four-year deal worth $160 million with $126 million guaranteed. For the first three years of the deal, Dak is slated to make on average $42 million a year. In 2021, Prescott is in line to earn a mammoth $75 million this season with $66 million as a signing bonus at the time of signing the deal.

Prescott's salary for the 2021 season is just $9 million dollars. The Cowboys have restructured it in a way that $6.25 million of it counts as a signing bonus. Dak's signing bonus is spread over the first three years of the deal, so the Cowboys are not out of a huge amount of money.

With Dak having a new deal, his start to the 2021 season has been nothing short of sensational, given he is coming back from a horrific injury. Prescott has the Cowboys sitting at 6-2 and in command of the NFC East.

Dak's stats have him in NFL MVP consideration with 1,813 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has the Cowboys offense humming along nicely, although they did come up against a stout Broncos defense on Sunday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 30-16 loss paints a picture of a close game, but it was anything but. The Broncos well and truly put the Cowboys to the sword. Dak had his worst game of the year and Dallas will look to bounce back next week when they host the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan.

Edited by Piyush Bisht