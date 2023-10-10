"Dak Prescott of the AFC": Jimmy Garoppolo gets grilled by fans after throwing INT vs Packers on MNF

Jimmy Garoppolo was doing well during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 Week 5 Monday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers. That was the scenario until he threw an interception to safety Rudy Ford on a pass intended for Jakobi Meyers.

It was his first interception of the game, but it proved costly as the Packers rattled off ten unanswered points after the turnover. That blunder also prompted football fans to compare Garoppolo with a fellow NFL quarterback who had a disastrous game.

Jimmy Garoppolo declared as the AFC’s Dak Prescott

Garoppolo’s interception against the Packers had football fans mentioning him in the same sentence as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. One NFL follower expressed his sentiments by tweeting:

“Jimmy G is the Dak Prescott of the AFC”

Another Twitter user mentioned:

“Jimmy G and Dak Prescott are the same QBs.”

Here are other reactions that allude to the Jimmy Garoppolo-Dak Prescott comparisons.

These fans are referring to Dak Prescott’s Week 5 Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. It was billed as a monumental showdown between two of the NFC’s best teams. However, it was a one-sided game, as the 49ers dominated on both sides of the ball.

San Francisco humiliated the Dallas defense by scoring six touchdowns. Conversely, the Niners limited the Cowboys to ten points. Dak Prescott struggled, completing only 14 throws out of 24 attempts. He also threw interceptions on three consecutive drives to Tashaun Gipson, Fred Warner, and Oren Burks.

Conversely, Brock Purdy remains undefeated during regular season games after throwing for four touchdowns, three to George Kittle, and zero interceptions. The victory elevates the 49ers a tier above the Cowboys.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s woes continue

Garoppolo’s interception against Green Bay is his seventh in four games. He skipped the Raiders’ Week 4 encounter against the Los Angeles Chargers due to injury. However, Jimmy Garoppolo’s interception rate is still alarming.

Before their Week 5 game, Garoppolo was already tied with Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, and Sam Howell for most interceptions. But those quarterbacks have played five games while Garoppolo is suiting for his fourth.

That pick by Ford puts him on top of the list in a category that quarterbacks wouldn’t want to be number one. As a result, the Packers capitalized by scoring on an AJ Dillon touchdown run and an Anders Carlson field goal.

Luckily for Garoppolo, Josh Jacobs had a touchdown run to put them back on top early in the fourth quarter. But they’ll need steady play from Garoppolo to bring delight to the Allegiant Stadium crowd.