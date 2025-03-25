Dak Prescott beams with pride as fiancée Sarah Jane empowers prison graduates with powerful speech

Dak Prescott couldn’t be prouder. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram stories with a beaming smile, celebrating fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos as she delivered a powerful commencement speech to prison graduates.

Ad

Global speaker Damon West shared:

“Thank you @sarahajane, for delivering a powerful commencement speech to our graduating class in prison.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prescott reshared the story, captioning it with the words:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Can’t put into words how proud I am of you.”

Dak Prescott beams with pride as fiancée Sarah Jane, Instagram

This isn’t just another proud moment. Prescott and Ramos are not only engaged; they’re set for a lifetime together. The couple, who welcomed their Leap Day baby, daughter Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in March 2024, got engaged in October 2024 and are now expecting baby No. 2.

Ad

Trending

Though they’ve largely kept their romance off the public radar, their bond has been evident since they were first linked in September 2023. This was after Ramos watched the Cowboys beat the New York Giants in the opening week of the 2023 NFL season.

Sarah Jane’s support has been relentless. She celebrated Prescott’s milestone as the highest-paid player in NFL history when he signed a $240 million, four-year contract extension in September 2024, with NFL.com heralding the achievement.

Ad

On her IG Stories, Ramos posted:

“The most deserving man and the best partner and father. We love you,” further cementing her role as his biggest fan.

Off the field, Ramos brings her own impressive resume. Raised in Tampa Bay and a Florida State University graduate in criminalistics, she moved from bartending at Marriott Hotels to becoming a wine specialist. She is now an on-premise sales consultant for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Ad

In a game where support matters, Dak Prescott’s pride in Sarah Jane is a winning play for their future together.

Dak Prescott balances family, football, and honoring America’s heroes

Dak Prescott has his priorities set – family and respect for those who serve. The Cowboys QB and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, attended the grand opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum, an event honoring America’s bravest.

Ad

However, before stepping into the spotlight, Sarah shared a lighthearted IG story featuring Prescott yesterday, captioning it “Priorities 😂” – a nod to their growing family.

Dak Prescott has been balancing it all. Just a year ago, he proposed to Sarah on a golf course. Since then, they’ve welcomed their first child and are now expecting baby No. 2. But while his personal life thrives, he never misses a Cowboys event.

The grand opening was a moment of pride for the franchise. Jerry Jones, Brian Schottenheimer and Prescott joined 32 Medal of Honor recipients to celebrate their service. The museum, spanning over 100,000 square feet, officially opened on March 25, 2025.

Through wins and losses, the Cowboys remain ‘America’s Team’ — not just for their legacy on the field but for their deep respect for the heroes who defend the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.