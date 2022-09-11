Cowboys' Dak Prescott seems to blame Jordan Brand cleats for picking up ankle injury ahead of blockbuster tie against Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Dak Prescott is coming off a healthy offseason and expectations are high for him going ahead into this campaign. However, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently faced a minor setback in training. Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was due to discomfort in his ankle.

The Cowboys quarterback then talked about what led to the discomfort ahead of the season opener. He claimed it was his new cleats from the Jordan brand that led to this worrying situation. Prescott said:

"I promise you I'm great. Just being very, very precautious. Switched shoes today, probably wasn't the best idea. We're good to go. Promise that."

He continued:

"That's this league, and if you don't report a hangnail, you'll get suspended or they'll get fined, excuse me. But, no, I feel great."

Prescott concluded by saying:

"I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time. Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game. Honestly, just excited and ready for Sunday to get here."

Despite this minor setback, Dak Prescott will be ready to go against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener. It will be a challenging season for the Cowboys, but Prescott is determined to lead his team to a successful season.

Dak Prescott has a tough challenge to overcome in the season opener

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys will be playing the Buccaneers to start their season. It will be a repeat of last season's opening game, but Dallas would prefer a different result this time around. They lost 29-31 in that fixture. The Buccaneers are slight favorites heading into this game. Both the teams are dealing with injuries, which is why this game will be a close fight till the end.

Brady is returning to the NFL with the intention of winning his eighth Super Bowl. Taking him down in the opening week will be tough for the Cowboys. Prescott will be without his former WR1, Amari Cooper, as he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. CeeDee Lamb is expected to be the primary receiver for Dallas and is expected to perform well this campaign.

The Cowboys didn't make any significant moves in the offseason, and because of this, their road to the playoffs will be tough. Dallas hopes to iron out their flaws and have a stellar season with Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.

We will see how they get on in the upcoming campaign.

