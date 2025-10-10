Dak Prescott changes tune on emulating Tom Brady with unique feat ahead of Cowboys-Panthers clash

Dak Prescott, 32, is in his 10th year in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has often said that he didn't plan on playing in the league until his forties, like Tom Brady did; however, Prescott's opinion on his longevity has changed recently.
On Thursday, Prescott said he was hopeful of extending his career until he turns 40.
“Forties would be a good number," Prescott said. "Obviously, I’ve been through some injuries, played very physical in college. So if I can get to 40 playing at the standard that I want, yeah, that’d be awesome.
“But to answer your question, yeah, it’s (opinion) definitely changed. I can see it more realistically now. And I think as much as anything, just the fun and the peace that this game still gives me, 10 years in, it’s going to be hard. You can’t supplement it. So as long as I can do this at a level that I’m proud and happy with, I’ll keep trying.”
Prescott still has a long way to go before he can match Brady's longevity. Brady, who won seven Super Bowls, retired at 45 in February 2023.
Prescott, on the other hand, has yet to play in a Super Bowl. Many believe that the QB, who signed a four-year $240 million extension last season, could be the man who ends Dallas' 30 year drought without a Super Bowl title.
Dak Prescott and Cowboys will face Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (2-2-1) will face the Carolina Panthers (2-3) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Panthers got their second win of the season when they beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Dallas, on the other hand, took down the New York Jets in its previous game.
