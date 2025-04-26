Dak Prescott comforts Derrick Harmon with 3-word message after Oregon DT's mother passed away following his Steelers pick

Shortly after getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, Derrick Harmon suffered the traumatic loss of his mother Tiffany Saine. According to ESPN, Saine suffered a major stroke in 2022 and was on life support ever since. On Thursday night, she died at the hospital when she was admitted.

While Derrick Harmon was excited about his future in the NFL, his mother's death definitely took a toll on the most memorable day of his life. During a post-draft media interaction with WTAE, Harmon revealed how her mother wasn't there with him to share that "once-in-a-lifetime" moment.

"She's at the hospital right now on life support, so that was a little bittersweet because she worked as hard just as me to get to this moment. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I'm very excited,” Harmon said.

Harmon further explained how he went "straight to the hospital" to reveal the draft news to her mother. Tiffany Saine's death was not just an emotional moment for the defensive tackle, but also for Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott comforts Derrick Harmon after DT's mother passed away (Image Credit: @_4dak/IG)

On Friday, Prescott shared an IG story with a post featuring the news of Tiffany Saine's death. In the caption, the quarterback shared a 4-word message for Harmon that read:

"She is so Proud!!!!"

Steelers president Art Rooney II shared 'deepest condolences' to Derrick Harmon

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers president, Art Rooney II, released his statement via ESPN, in which he extended his condolences to Derrick Harmon for his tragic personal loss. Talking about his excitement to welcome Harmon into the team, as well as his "heavy" heart for what the offensive tackle has been going through, Rooney II said:

"On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, I extend our deepest condolences to Derrick Harmon and his family during this difficult time. Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine."

Harmon's mom Tiffany has been the biggest supporting pillar of the offensive tackle's football career. In fact, it was her struggles that inspired Harmon to continue working on his passion. Nevertheless, it would definitely be a tough loss for Harmon to overcome. Let's just hope the best for the Steelers rookie.

