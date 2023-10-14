Dak Prescott ‘confident as hell’ about Cowboys offense despite recent struggles

In Week 5, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys' offense were inexplicably horrible in a lopsided 10-42 loss to the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys star quarterback was picked off thrice and also received four sacks and was limited to a single touchdown.

But ahead of their showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cowboys are confident that they will rebound, even as their opponents are regaining some momentum with a win streak after beginning their season with consecutive defeats. At Friday's post-practice presser, Prescott said (via The Athletic's Jon Machota):

“I’m confident as hell. I feel great. … What we’ve put together, the plan, everything we’ve worked on going back to the spring, I’d be crazy to lose confidence in that. … Shit’s hard. And it got hard Sunday. The last thing we’re gonna do is give up and quit or say let’s start from scratch and start over. Absolutely not.”

Dak Prescott has backing of Jake Ferguson despite recent struggles

After the brutal loss in Santa Clara, many TV and radio hosts wondered if this was the beginning of the end for Dak Prescott in Arlington. One of the more extreme arguments came from Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who claimed a few days ago on 'Undisputed' that the Dallas Cowboys should start anew with Trey Lance:

"You can hit the reset. You can just say going into next preseason, 'This is what we're gonna do: no more Dak Prescott; we are going forward with Trey Lance. We're gonna roll his dice out there.'"

Besides owner-general manager Jerry Jones, there is, at least, one other Cowboy who has his signal-caller's back. On Thursday, tight end Jake Ferguson, who currently has the second-most catches for the team this season at 20, revealed that he had texted Prescott something to the effect of this after the game (via FOX 4's Jeff Kolb):

“I'm with you 'til the wheels fall off.”

When asked why he was siding with the quarterback, Ferguson replied:

"He's in that leadership role, and it's my job to follow him and run through a brick wall if he tells me to. It's that kind of mindset going into this. It's like, 'Hey, I got your back, and you know it too.' I'm just gonna do my best to keep getting open and keep getting work done, keep getting yards."

The Cowboys face the Chargers on Monday, October 16, beginning at 8:15 PM ET.