Dak Prescott's cousin claps back at Dez Bryant's suggestion

Tad Prescott, the cousin of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, fires back at the recommendation made by former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

The All-Pro wide receiver suggested that Dak should seek out the help of another former player, Tony Romo.

Romo was the predecessor to Dak as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys. He now works at CBS Sports as the lead NFL color analyst.

In a tweet, Dez said that Dak needs to call up Romo and talk about how to read defenses so he can grasp the weaknesses on how to make use of his weapons in specific situations.

"Amari Cooper is far from the problem in Dallas so let's get that straight. If you really want to keep it a buck...Dak need to call up Romo and talk about how to read defenses so he can understand the D weaknesses on how to utilize his weapons in certain situations."

After some pushback from those on Twitter, Bryant noted the following:

"If you know football, you know I'm not bashing. It's too much talent in Dallas for them not to still be playing yesterday or today."

The Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round by a score of 23-17.

Tad pushed back, asserting that Bryant & Romo won many playoff games together.

"abasedriki404 because @DezBryant & Romo won so many playoff games together. Miss me with this s**t."

Dez responded with the following:

"Tread lite pimp….I didn’t say anything don’t test my IQ… I ain't biased."

Dak’s cousin kept going, stating,

"Bryant is the same guy who would smile & hug him while talking s**t about Romo, tight end Jason Witten, & those he called Romo’s boys. Now you turn on Dak, and myself. To think, I truly used to respect this man."

Romo and Bryant played seven seasons together for the Cowboys (2010-2016). Bryant had 6,621 yards receiving in that stretch, the 10th most overall in the league.

Romo was a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in passing yards (34,183) and passing touchdowns (248).

Dak Prescott and his career in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott is in his sixth year with the Cowboys after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Dak is fourth all-time for Dallas in passing yards (22,038) and fifth in touchdown passes (143).

This season, he had 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Prescott finished seventh in passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes.

Dak has a postseason record of 1-3 as the only win came in the 2018 season in the Wild Card over the Seattle Seahawks with a score of 24-22. For comparison, Romo had a 2-4 record in the playoffs.

Could Dak use Romo's help to get Dallas back to the Super Bowl since the 1995 season? Time will tell.

