The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers are on a collision course on Sunday night in Week 5, and Dak Prescott's offense might be getting some insider trading from Trey Lance.

With Lance traded to the Cowboys weeks ago, he had been in Kyle Shanahan's system for multiple years. So, he has some good ideas on what Shanahan and the offense can do. Not to mention some of the verbiage that the 49ers use could help both the Dallas defense and offense in Santa Clara.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave his thoughts on what Lance has done for the team this week.

For the Cowboys to put a halt to the 49ers' undefeated season and to help heal the wounds of the last two seasons, they need everything to go right.

For Prescott, Lance has been helpful this week as the Cowboys gear up to face the 49ers.

"He has been very helpful, honestly," Prescott said, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Having spent time there. Just in the way that their defense can move, certain calls they may have to make when we put them in certain positions. Things you kind of see on film but get some definitive answers from him in the way they did things.

"He's been very helpful."

"He’s been very helpful.”

Dak Prescott and Cowboys face biggest test vs. 49ers

NFC divisional playoffs: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

With just one loss between the two teams, Sunday night's clash is a heavyweight bout in every sense, as both are considered genuine Super Bowl contenders.

But this game has more riding on it than just the end result. The Cowboys (3-1) mentally need to know that they can beat the 49ers (4-0). After being sent home by Shanahan's team in consecutive playoff games, there is a fair chance that both will meet again in the postseason this year.

That's not to mention that the winner could position themselves for home-field advantage in the playoffs, but that is a long way away.

Prescott has only thrown one interception this season, and he can't afford to turn the ball over on Sunday otherwise Dallas could suffer its second loss of the season.

It's two NFC titans going head-to-head on national television with so much riding on the game.

Buckle up.