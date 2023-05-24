The NHL season is coming to an end, and Dak Prescott was out to support the Dallas Stars. The Stars have reached the Conference finals and are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights. They needed a win today to ensure they did not go down 0-3. Instead, that is just what happened as Vegas trounced Dallas 4-0.

After the Dallas Cowboys quarterback failed to take the NFL franchise last season to the NFC Championships or the Super Bowl, fans have started seeing him as a bad omen. It seems fans from Dallas were quick to make the connection that the quarterback being present there was the reason the Stars did not do well.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet QB1 awaits the first Stars goal of the night. 🧍 QB1 awaits the first Stars goal of the night. 🧍 https://t.co/1TFzUxP2eN

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They took to social media, including Twitter, to let their displeasure known. Here are some of the reactions.

Joey @Joeypucks29 @Sportsnet @dak @dallascowboys No wonder why the stars choking in the playoffs. Dak effect lol @Sportsnet @dak @dallascowboys No wonder why the stars choking in the playoffs. Dak effect lol

E @whitetailadict8 @Sportsnet @dak @dallascowboys Ultimate mush. Should have checked who was in the building before I booked bet slips. @Sportsnet @dak @dallascowboys Ultimate mush. Should have checked who was in the building before I booked bet slips.

Has Dak Prescott had an effect on the Dallas Stars' fortunes over the years?

While it is indeed fun to lump all Dallas teams together, Dak Prescott is certainly not having any effect on the NHL team of the city. Because the similarities between the Cowboys and the Stars goes back before Dak was even playing in the NFL.

Both the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Stars have failed to win the ultimate prize, be it the Super Bowl or the Stanley Cup, in this century. The last time the Stars won it all was in 1999. The Cowboys, meahwile, have not won it since 1996. Both the teams have also struggled to reach the conference finals during the first couple of decades in this millennium.

However, in fact since Dak Prescott has been there, the NHL team's forms have improved and diverged from their NFL counterparts. They made the Stanley Cup final in 2020, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This year, they made it back to the Conference Finals again.

The Dallas Cowboys, in the meantime, have not made it to the NFC Championship in recent memory. Last year they made it to the Divisional Round before going out.

Therefore, if anything, since Dak Prescott has arrived in Dallas, the Stars have been playing better. But as we all know, he does not get paid to win hockey games. Rather he must show his mettle on the football field.

With a new offensive coordinator and play-calling residing with the head coach, if they fail this season, the quarterback will be in an even bigger spotlight. That will be merited more than whatever effect he has by turning up for a hockey match.

Poll : 0 votes