Dak Prescott drops $100,000 on custom 35-carat diamond chain as Cowboys QB braces for return

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott picked up an injury in the first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been sidelined ever since. He is expected to return soon, but the Cowboys quarterback is doing all he can to hasten the recovery, including splashing the cash on some self-care.

As per TMZ, Prescott recently bought a new customized chain worth $100,000.

The chain is made up of 35 carats of pure diamonds. It was designed by Jason of Beverly Hills, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and Dak Prescott asked him to make the chain before the season began.

The chain has "D4K" written on it, symbolizing the quarterback's first name, and it's got the ol' razzle dazzle, to say the least.

Being the face of the most valuable sports franchise in the world certainly brings extra pressure, but Prescott is dealing with it well both on and off the field.

Dak Prescott earns over $40 million every season with the Cowboys, and in the current quarterback market, his deal seems like a pretty team-friendly one.

While that wasn't the case when he initially signed the contract, Jerry Jones will certainly be a happy man, considering some of the numbers being thrown at quarterbacks in the league this year.

Dak Prescott aiming for Week 5 return vs Los Angeles Rams

Dak Prescott has been sidelined since injuring his thumb in the Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Cooper Rush filling in instead.

Prescott is aiming to make a return to the Cowboys lineup in the Week 5 fixture against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his absence, the Cowboys have gone on to win two straight games and have kept their playoffs hope alive.

With the Cowboys set to face the Commanders in Week 4, Cooper Rush will hope to lead the team to another win in Prescott's absence.

As things stand, Dak will make his return against the Rams, which isn't quite the ideal matchup for him to take center stage once again for the Cowboys.

The Rams certainly have a better roster than the Cowboys, and they will be favored to win that game, especially against a rusty Dak Prescott.

Another loss for Prescott would raise some question marks about the Cowboys' starting quarterback, especially with Jerry Jones willing to put his faith in "Super" Rush in the interim.

