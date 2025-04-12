Dak Prescott discusses Micah Parsons' contract situation with Cowboys

As Micah Parsons continues to seek a long-term extension from the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott addressed the situation on Saturday. Prescott chose not to weigh in on negotiation details but offered support and confidence in his teammate.

"Yeah, Micah and I have talked in the locker room," Prescott told reporters via Cowboys insider Jon Machota. "Leave that as locker room talks. But very confident in that guy, and what he can do, who he is and what he wants to do is as important as anything. And that's in being a leader and the contract. I don't have the full answer for it. …

"Just stay positive, understand and make sure that his team knows what he wants and what he believes."

Last year, Prescott finalized a four-year, $240 million extension (average annual salary of $60 million), making him one of the NFL's highest-paid players.

His 2024 deal followed a lengthy negotiation process, with leverage created by the threat of playing out his final year without an extension. His situation parallels that of Parsons, who is reportedly seeking a record-setting deal.

Micah Parsons is set to play under his fifth-year option in 2025, worth $24 million. His rookie contract, signed in 2021, was a four-year, $17.08 million deal, fully guaranteed.

Per reports, Parsons is aiming to surpass the $161 million deal signed by Ja'Marr Chase, positioning himself to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

As of yet, no numbers have been confirmed, and negotiations have yet to reach a resolution.

Skip Bayless says Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons’ deal for headlines, not wins

On Monday's episode of "The Skip Bayless Show," Skip Bayless voiced frustration over how Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is handling Micah Parsons’ contract situation. Bayless believes the organization is again delaying a key extension, citing a pattern that has played out with past stars.

“Cowboys fans, trust me. This team is a mess right now. … Jerry Jones just wants to create controversy, detonate headlines and publicity for Jerry Jones,” Bayless said.

He further predicted that Parsons would receive a record-setting extension just before the season begins, similar to previous contract resolutions.

This approach played out in 2024 when Dak Prescott (Sept. 8) and CeeDee Lamb (Aug. 26) signed four-year extensions totaling $376 million. That timing contributed to Prescott's $60 million annual average, the highest in league history, surpassing Josh Allen's $55 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

