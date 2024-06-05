Dak Prescott has opened up about the situation he faces being in his final contract year with no new deal in place with the Dallas Cowboys. Instead of admitting that it's an unnecessary pressure, he said that he's used to the situation because he has been in a similar conundrum before. He opined:

"This is the urgency you should always have, to be honest. Maybe guys who wouldn't normally feel it, feel it. I don't mind it. I've been in this position before. I'm a gambling man. I'll gamble on myself and my guys."

The reference to being in the final year of his contract before refers to 2021 when he signed his current deal.

Dak Prescott was drafted in 2016 and after five years, he would have been free to go elsewhere. Eventually, though, the Cowboys buckled and gave him a four-year $160 million contract, which set the market at the time.

Should Dak Prescott get a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys?

The market is abuzz with speculation about whether Jerry Jones has refused to give his quarterback a new contract yet because he believes that more proof is needed before throwing money Dak Prescott's way.

After failing in the playoffs yet again last season, this time to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers at home, the Cowboys need to make the right decision for their future.

On the one hand, Dak Prescott has led them to the division title twice in the last three years and into the playoffs consistently. But they have never made the NFC Championship game with him playing at the quarterback position, never mind the Super Bowl.

Some may argue that throwing away a sure thing who can play at a high level, when there is so much uncertainty around quarterback prospects coming good, is suicidal. Others will say that Cooper Rush is no worse than Dak Prescott and Trey Lance should be given the chance to develop and take over as the face of the franchise.

Eventually, the Cowboys might want to get a move on and offer him a deal so that he does not go elsewhere after this season. And in case he fails this year, they can always look at potential suitors to offload him, even if it means taking a cap hit.

They could also decide that they will roll with Prescott and offer him a contract only if he can deliver in the playoffs. And if he does and decides to walk away, that's something they could be willing to consider.