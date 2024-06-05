  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott downplays pressure as Cowboys QB enters final contract year: "I've been in this position before"

Dak Prescott downplays pressure as Cowboys QB enters final contract year: "I've been in this position before"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 05, 2024 20:41 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Dak Prescott downplays pressure as Cowboys QB enters final contract year

Dak Prescott has opened up about the situation he faces being in his final contract year with no new deal in place with the Dallas Cowboys. Instead of admitting that it's an unnecessary pressure, he said that he's used to the situation because he has been in a similar conundrum before. He opined:

"This is the urgency you should always have, to be honest. Maybe guys who wouldn't normally feel it, feel it. I don't mind it. I've been in this position before. I'm a gambling man. I'll gamble on myself and my guys."
also-read-trending Trending

The reference to being in the final year of his contract before refers to 2021 when he signed his current deal.

Dak Prescott was drafted in 2016 and after five years, he would have been free to go elsewhere. Eventually, though, the Cowboys buckled and gave him a four-year $160 million contract, which set the market at the time.

Should Dak Prescott get a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys?

The market is abuzz with speculation about whether Jerry Jones has refused to give his quarterback a new contract yet because he believes that more proof is needed before throwing money Dak Prescott's way.

After failing in the playoffs yet again last season, this time to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers at home, the Cowboys need to make the right decision for their future.

On the one hand, Dak Prescott has led them to the division title twice in the last three years and into the playoffs consistently. But they have never made the NFC Championship game with him playing at the quarterback position, never mind the Super Bowl.

Some may argue that throwing away a sure thing who can play at a high level, when there is so much uncertainty around quarterback prospects coming good, is suicidal. Others will say that Cooper Rush is no worse than Dak Prescott and Trey Lance should be given the chance to develop and take over as the face of the franchise.

Eventually, the Cowboys might want to get a move on and offer him a deal so that he does not go elsewhere after this season. And in case he fails this year, they can always look at potential suitors to offload him, even if it means taking a cap hit.

They could also decide that they will roll with Prescott and offer him a contract only if he can deliver in the playoffs. And if he does and decides to walk away, that's something they could be willing to consider.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी