Dak Prescott drops a 3-word message on daughter Margaret Jane’s picture

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared a photo of his daughter, Margaret Jane, on Instagram on Thursday. The image featured the toddler wearing goggles in a stroller.

Ad

Prescott welcomed Margaret last year with his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos. Ramos originally posted the photo on her Instagram story, captioning it,

"This cool girl."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prescott just reshared the story and added a three-word reaction.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The absolute coolest!" Prescott wrote.

Still from Dak Prescott's Instagram story/@_4dak

Prescott's daughter turned one on February 22. Last month, the Cowboys quarterback and his fiancée shared a joint post on Instagram celebrating the first birthday of their baby girl. They recalled the beautiful months of their growing baby in a reel. Along with it, Ramos even penned a message for Margaret.

Ad

Trending

"Will never be able to put into words how special our girl is and the joy she has brought us," Ramos wrote in the caption of the IG post. "Happy 1st Birthday to the light of our lives! 🥳 We love you so much MJ Rose 🌹♥️"

Ad

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott have been together since 2023. They are expecting their second baby in May.

Dak Prescott echoes Sarah Jane's "believe and act" message

On Thursday, in another Instagram story, Dak Prescott reshared a reel of Sarah Jane Ramos delivering a powerful message. In her speech, Ramos said:

"If you're going to believe you are going to be a successful person in society one day, start acting like you already are."

Ad

Prescott reshared the reel and wrote,

"Believe and Act like it @sarahjane"

Still from Dak Prescott's Instagram story/@_4dak

Prescott's fiancée, who is also a certified wine and spirits specialist, is known for her active presence on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.