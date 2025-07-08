Dak Prescott drops major injury update ahead of Cowboys training camp

Dak Prescott suffered a scary hamstring injury last season against the Atlanta Falcons. During the play in which the injury was sustained, Prescott was attempting to throw the ball. However, while doing so, Prescott's hamstring could clearly be seen popping or snapping, with the QB grimacing in pain.

The scary incident required surgery and for Prescott to miss the remainder of the 2024 season. As a result, although the Dallas Cowboys were already struggling at the time of the injury, Prescott needing to miss the remainder of the campaign effectively ended all playoff hopes for 'America's team'.

Heading into the new campaign and with training camp quickly approaching, Prescott has provided fans and analysts with a major update on his health.

Dak Prescott injury update

Prescott had a media appearance on July 8 and revealed that he is healthy and feeling good heading into the new season. Although he revealed that he was not fully and officially cleared by the doctor just yet, Prescott made clear that he will be fully ready to go by the time training camp opens.

The clip was posted on the social media platform X by NFL analyst Jon Machota of 'The Athletic'.

"Yeah, I'll be a full go for [training] camp. I'm healthy, yeah. I think soon here I'll probably get an official sign off from doc [doctor]." Prescott said.

Can Dak Prescott return to his best in 2025?

As alluded to, Prescott's 2024 campaign was derailed due to injury. However, until the time of the injury, he was not playing good football either. The star QB had 1,978 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight games played for the Cowboys.

However, Prescott has shown that he is one of the best QB's in the game throughout the past few years prior to 2024. The 2023 season saw Prescott finish with 4,516 passing yards (No. 3 in the NFL), 36 passing touchdowns (No. 1 in the NFL), and only nine interceptions.

With wide receiver George Pickens now in Dallas, as well as the continued presence of CeeDee Lamb on the offense, Prescott will have more skill and top options around him heading into the new campaign. Now fully healthy and with a better offensive unit, there is a good chance that Prescott finds his elite game once again in 2025.

