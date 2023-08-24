When the Dallas Cowboys selected Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, there were some who thought he was only selected due to his father, Chris, who's a scout for the team.

But we quickly found out that the Kansas State running back had some serious juice. After impressing during OTAs, minicamp and then training camp, the time came for Deuce Vaughn to produce in an NFL game, albeit preseason.

Well, he did, and then some, and now he looks like a certainty for the final 53-man roster. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is excited to see Vaughn play in the regular season.

Prescott said via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“He can bring a lot to this offense. He’s a playmaker. He’s not just a gadget guy. He’s not just a guy you want to get out of the backfield into space. We’ve seen that he can run between the tackles. He’s probably using that height to his advantage. Everybody gets criticized for something, so that’s what they’ve picked for him."

Whether or not Deuce Vaughn has done enough to become the No. 2 back behind Tony Pollard is unknown. But one thing is for certain, he will get touches in Mike McCarthy's offense.

For Prescott, he knows what the diminutive running back can do for the offense this season:

"But I’m sure he’s used that, to be something on his armor that he wants to prove people wrong. I know he’ll do that. He’s a hell of a player. He approaches the game the right way. Young guy, but acts like he’s been in this league for a while. I’m excited for all that he’s gonna bring to this team.”

Can Deuce Vaughn be the No. 2 running back for the Cowboys?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys

Right now, the answer is yes, but there are still others in Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis who have intentions of grabbing that spot.

At this point in time, Dowdle could be Pollard's backup and Deuce Vaughn will be the third back but will still likely feature on gameday.

We have seen his talents against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Seattle Seahawks as he scored two rushing touchdowns and looked superb doing it.

It might be a running back by committee this season for Dallas, with Pollard, Dowdle and Vaughn all taking their turns behind Prescott. Whether this group has enough to get past the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers is unknown, but Deuce-mania has hit Dallas.

