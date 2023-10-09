"Dak Prescott is a f***ing idiot": Cowboys QB gets grilled by fans after throwing multiple INTs on SNF vs 49ers

Dak Prescott came in for some serious fire from NFL fans after a disastrous performance for the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers. He had a touchdown initially but then threw three interceptions as all his bad habits from the previous season came back to haunt him.

He and the Cowboys had lost two straight postseason games to the 49ers in the previous seasons. He had come into this game with a lot of righteous indignation about questions being raised about his performance. But he was absolutely humbled today again.

Dak Prescott's passer rating was 51.6. He had one touchdown and three interceptions. His completion percentage was just 58.3 percent and had a total of just 153 yards. To add to the ignominy, he was benched for Cooper Rush later on in the game.

Fans had a field day going after Dak Prescott for his performance on social media.

Dak Prescott hammered on social media after his SNF outing for the Cowboys against the 49ers

The 49ers came out winning 42-10 and the Cowboys quarterback was pilloried with some choice words on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the reactions to give you a taste of what people were thinking.

The Dallas Cowboys defense bails at the worst moment

While much of the anger from the Cowboys fans will focus on Dak Prescott, there must be something said about the Dallas defense as well. They had given up 41 points in total in all their previous four games. Today, they gave up 42 in one game. But they had played against the New York Giants, the New York Jets, the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, none of whom have a great offense.

When they met the 49ers, they were overwhelmed by the offensive nous shown. Christian McCaffrey scored his customary touchdown, taking it to 14 consecutive games of entering the end zone. George Kittle had three of his won. Brock Purdy threw for four touchdowns and no interceptions.

There were times when they Dallas defense did not know what had hit them. It was further compounded as Leighton Vander Esch was evaluated for a neck injury late in the game, which is worrying given his history of problems in the area. More gallingly, it came about because he was in a collision with his teammate Micah Parsons. It really was that kind of a night for the Cowboys and it sends them straight back to the drawing board.