Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos return to Children’s Fund Gala to help raise millions for life-saving research

Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos have returned to the Children's Fund Gala to raise funds for young kids. The Dallas quarterback has previously attended the charity event in 2024 and he was recently back at the event with his fiancée.

The Children Cancer Fund has shared a slew of pictures of the charity event on its Instagram handle. They posted several snaps of Dak Prescott and his fiancée, including a picture of the couple at the arrival.

For the charity event, Sarah Jane Ramos, who is expecting her second child with Dak Prescott, arrived at the venue in a stunning off-shoulder pink gown. Meanwhile, the NFL star complimented her with a blue blazer over a white shirt with a bow tie and blue pants.

Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos return to the Children’s Fund Gala (Image Source: Instagram/@texasccf)

In another Instagram story, the Children's Cancer Fund shared some more pictures of Dak Prescott signing autographs for the kids and taking pictures with them.

"Seeing @4_dak light up the room for these brave kids was everything. True leadership isn't just on the field — it's in moments like this," they wrote in the caption of the story while praising the NFL star.

Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos return to the Children’s Fund Gala (Image Source: Instagram/@texasccf)

In another Instagram story of Children Cancer Fund, Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were spotted enjoying the charity function while sitting on their seats.

Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos return to the Children’s Fund Gala (Image Source: Instagram/@texasccf)

This year, the Children's Cancer Fund has raised a whopping $3 million for the kids suffering from cancer.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos celebrated her baby shower

Dak Prescott's fiancée is currently expecting their second child, another baby girl. The pair announced the good news back in Dec. 2024 and the baby is due in May.

Sarah Jane Ramos recently celebrated the baby shower of her second child and shared some rare glimpses of the ceremony on her Instagram handle. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption:

"Couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful baby shower celebrating our girl 🧡💛🩷 @amandaltarabokija is the best host/planner/friend ever and I am so grateful for all the love and smiles she brought into one room 🥹☀️🙏💐 We love you so much baby AR 🥰🥰🥰"

For the baby shower ceremony, Dak Prescott's fiancée donned a light floral design gown. She flaunted her bubbly baby bump while posing with all the flowers in the background. She also posted an adorable snap with Dak Prescott and their daughter Margaret Jane.

