Dak Prescott, fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos step up for single-parent families

Dak Prescott knows a thing or two about being in a single-parent family, having lost his mother Peggy to colon cancer while he was still in college. His latest charity venture poignantly resonates with him.

Ad

Last week, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback attended a gala hosted by teammate Osa Odighizuwa's charity foundation to support single-parent families. On Saturday, his pregnant fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos reminisced about the event in an Instagram story:

"@_dak4 (heart-blowing emoji)"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos at teammate Osa Odighizuwa's charity auction

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The $80-million defensive tackle also commented on Prescott's involvement:

Ad

Trending

“Dak was just helping me to get a little bit more. We were talking about the Cowboys package. It was a little bit modest. He said, ‘You know we could double what we got going on and get a little bit more money.’ He whispered that in my ear, and I relayed it to the auctioneer.”

Ad

Another Cowboys notable attendee was tight ends coach Lunda Wells. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons also claimed to have donated to Odighizuwa's foundation, while several other players bought tickets but were unable to attend.

Speakers at the event included Debra Nixon-Bowles, founder and CEO of women's aid organization Women Called Moses; financial literacy educator Vita Flores; and realtor Marian Mekhail:

Ad

Dak Prescott's ex-girlfriend resurfaces with new relationship with Southern Charm star

Most NFL fans know about Dak Prescott's relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos, from their first time meeting together to their engagement. Newer fans might not know that she is not his first partner.

In 2020, he began a relationship with model/influencer Natalie Buffett. They lasted nearly two years, breaking up in March 2022, which was not revealed until the beginning of 2023.

Ad

Since then, she remained single before moving on with current Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty in December 2023 - a relationship that ended sometime last year. But late last month, Us Weekly learned from a source that she had been dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover, who had hinted at this when speaking on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen:

“I’m very happy... I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways, and everything happens for a reason.”

The TV personality is coming off a split from Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, with whom he has been feuding over allegations of infidelity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft