Dak Prescott, fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos step up for single-parent families

Dak Prescott knows a thing or two about being in a single-parent family, having lost his mother Peggy to colon cancer while he was still in college. His latest charity venture poignantly resonates with him.
Last week, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback attended a gala hosted by teammate Osa Odighizuwa's charity foundation to support single-parent families. On Saturday, his pregnant fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos reminisced about the event in an Instagram story:
"@_dak4 (heart-blowing emoji)"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The $80-million defensive tackle also commented on Prescott's involvement:
“Dak was just helping me to get a little bit more. We were talking about the Cowboys package. It was a little bit modest. He said, ‘You know we could double what we got going on and get a little bit more money.’ He whispered that in my ear, and I relayed it to the auctioneer.”
Another Cowboys notable attendee was tight ends coach Lunda Wells. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons also claimed to have donated to Odighizuwa's foundation, while several other players bought tickets but were unable to attend.
Speakers at the event included Debra Nixon-Bowles, founder and CEO of women's aid organization Women Called Moses; financial literacy educator Vita Flores; and realtor Marian Mekhail:
Dak Prescott's ex-girlfriend resurfaces with new relationship with Southern Charm star
Most NFL fans know about Dak Prescott's relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos, from their first time meeting together to their engagement. Newer fans might not know that she is not his first partner.
In 2020, he began a relationship with model/influencer Natalie Buffett. They lasted nearly two years, breaking up in March 2022, which was not revealed until the beginning of 2023.
Since then, she remained single before moving on with current Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty in December 2023 - a relationship that ended sometime last year. But late last month, Us Weekly learned from a source that she had been dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover, who had hinted at this when speaking on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen:
“I’m very happy... I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways, and everything happens for a reason.”
The TV personality is coming off a split from Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, with whom he has been feuding over allegations of infidelity.
What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft