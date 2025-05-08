Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, shared a new photo of their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott - also known as MJ - via Instagram Stories on Thursday.

MJ was wearing a white onesie in the picture and playing with pretend kitchen items. She was born on Feb. 22, 2024. Sarah added the caption,

“Tea time with mini chef.”

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shares daughter Margaret's sweet 'mini chef' moment. (Credits: IG/@sarahjane)

Earlier in February, just before her first birthday, Sarah also posted a picture on her Stories of a gift MJ received – a pink glitter suitcase from Pottery Barn Kids. It had “MJ” printed on it and cost around $190, according to the store’s website. The briefcase was a gift from a family friend.

Sarah and Dak Prescott are preparing to welcome their second daughter in May 2025. In an interview with SI Swimsuit in December, Sarah said she was excited to raise another girl. She added, saying she loves watching MJ grow and looks forward to seeing both girls find their own paths.

Prescott signed a four-year, $240M deal with Dallas in Sept. 2024. He had a strong start to last season but injured his hamstring in Week 9, missing the rest of the year. He finished with 1,978 passing yards, 11 TDs, and eight interceptions, with lower-than-usual passer rating and stats.

After some key teammates left, Dak Prescott is now the longest-serving player on the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott shares sweet NASCAR moment with fiancée Sarah Jane

On Tuesday, Dak Prescott shared a picture with his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, at the Texas Motor Speedway. The two were at the Wurth 400 NASCAR race in Fort Worth. The couple started dating in 2023, got engaged in October 2024 and welcomed their first child early last year. They’re now expecting their second daughter, due in a few weeks.

Prescott captioned his Instagram Story:

“My crew chief”

Dak Prescott shares sweet NASCAR moment with fiancée Sarah Jane. (Credits: IG/Dak Prescott)

Prescott is still recovering from a serious hamstring injury that ended his 2024 season. He’s doing rehab and training for the 2025 NFL season. Last year, the Cowboys had a rough season, finishing 7–10 and third in the NFC East.

There are also reports of tension in Dallas's locker room. Some players are not happy with new coach Brian Schottenheimer’s style. He has made strict changes, including rearranging locker room seats to set leadership roles.

